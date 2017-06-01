Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 1st

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) -- A water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" greeted drivers as they passed through a town in southeast Wisconsin, thanks to an ill-timed painting break.

The gaffe turned up in Sussex, a village about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

WTMJ-TV reports that workers painting the town's name on the water tower stopped midway through to allow the paint to dry Wednesday. Village Administrator Jeremy Smith tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the word was fully covered by late Thursday morning.

One driver, Jessica Bruss, told the Milwaukee television station she "almost drove off the road" when her 8-year-old son pointed out the word as they drove past the water tower Wednesday on their way to his first baseball game.

Bruss says the unfinished paint work may be funny for adults, but added: "People should remember that kids are seeing it."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- The ever-smiling Mr. Met mascot is back at Citi Field, a day after the person inside the big-headed costume was caught on video making an obscene gesture to a fan.

The Mets said a different person was doing Mr. Met duty for Thursday's game against Milwaukee. The mascot was at his spot before the game, posing for pictures, signing autographs and high-fiving fans young and old.

The Mets apologized after Wednesday night's incident during a 7-1 loss to the Brewers, saying the offending employee won't work in the costume again.

Video of the mascot flipping his finger went viral. The team didn't identify the employee who made the gesture.

Mr. Met has been around for more than five decades, long popular with Mets fans for his oversized head with baseball seams.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- The popular mobile word game Words With Friends has added one of the internet's most popular typos in recent days - "covfefe."

The mysterious term that President Donald Trump tweeted has spread like wildfire on social media and the Scrabble-like multiplayer game has jumped aboard, defining the word as "the amount and quality of reporting when autocorrect fails you at 3am."

"Covfefe" was born on Twitter just after midnight Wednesday when the president wrote about "constant negative press covfefe," prompting jokes from Jimmy Kimmel to Hillary Clinton. Trump later poked fun at the typo: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet, and dozens of definitions have been submitted to the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources slang terms.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) -- Authorities say a quick-thinking driver thwarted a car-jacking by a jail inmate in South Carolina.

Arrest warrants say Ezekiel Stevenson yanked a driver from his car during a hospital visit on May 13. But the driver kept his key fob, shutting the engine down before the car could leave the lot. That led to a standoff with the 18-year-old inmate, who kept trying to lock the doors. Each time, the driver used the fob to unlock them for the officers.

Stephenson then managed to flee into the woods, dodging an officer's gunshot, but he was found within the hour. He was in the Darlington County Jail on a hit-and-run charge. Now he's back, on escape, carjacking and resisting arrest charges. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Tasmania - Reece Park, a man living in Tasmania, got so drunk on Sunday night that he couldn't remember how he got home.

But a photo he found on his cell phone the next morning left a pretty interesting clue.

The photo, which Park posted to Facebook and was shared by Tasmanian Police, featured two cops taking a selfie with Park in the background, doing the "hang ten" gesture in bed.

Park's caption reads:

"So was just looking through my phone and turns out these good ***** took some banger selfies after they took my drunk ass home! Bloody legends."

Constable Jeremy Blyth told Yahoo 7 News in Australia that he and fellow officer Natalie Siggins found Park in the back of a taxi after the company called the police for assistance. Blyth said that Park "didn't know where he lived, he wasn't saying much."

Eventually the officers figured out where he lived and took him home.

"Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home," Senior Sergeant Craig Fox said in the Tasmanian Police's Facebook post.

Blyth and Siggins also waited for a friend to come by Park's house before they left to keep an eye on him.

Siggins said taxi companies occasionally call the police to assist with riders who are too inebriated to get home, but it's part of the job.

"People's friends put them in taxis thinking they'll get home safe," she told Yahoo. "But unfortunately they end up like Reece, asleep in the backseat, not able to get themselves all the way home."

Fox advised that people make a plan before they drink.

"Then there's no risk to you, your family, friends or others on the road," he said on Facebook.

As for Park, the experience hasn't exactly deterred him from getting completely tanked in the future.

When asked by Yahoo if this has sworn him off booze, he responded with, "Don't know. I'll soon find out, I reckon."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) - It's easily the cheesiest new law in Wisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday signed a bill making cheese Wisconsin's official dairy product.

Walker surrounded himself with fourth grade students from Mineral Point Elementary School who were "udderly" dedicated to getting the recognition for cheese in "America's Dairyland."

Students who lobbied for the new law wore T-shirts that showed a piece of yellow cheese inside the borders of Wisconsin for the bill signing. Someone in a cow costume - what else? - was also on hand.

The 3.1 billion pounds of cheese produced at nearly 150 cheese plants in Wisconsin is more than any other state.

No wonder then that the dairy cow is already the state's official domestic animal and milk is the official state beverage.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - President Donald Trump's mysterious tweeted typo covfefe is coming soon to a license plate near you.

The Maine Department of Motor Vehicles confirms someone claimed COVFEFE for a personalized license plate just hours after the Republican president's now-infamous tweet at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday. Local media report it's also happening in other states, including Nebraska and North Carolina.

The word took social media by storm after the president tweeted about "constant negative press covfefe." Trump later poked fun at it, saying, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' -? Enjoy!"

Whoever claimed the Maine plate remains just as much a mystery as the word itself.

Twitter user Joe Blanchette tweeted a photo suggesting he was the lucky motorist. But he says he balked at the last minute out of fear of "plate regret."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- Instead of walking up the aisle to pick up his diploma, a New York City nursing student held his own graduation ceremony with fellow riders after his subway car stalled.

Jerich Alcantara tells CBS New York he was traveling to Manhattan's Hunter College for the ceremony Tuesday morning when his subway got stuck.

Alcantara, who was wearing his cap and gown, says he was upset at first. Minutes turned to hours. Finally, his friend played a graduation song and the whole subway car got in on the act.

Video of the subway ceremony posted to Facebook shows Alcantera's friend handing him a mock diploma and shaking his hand as passengers wished him well.

Alcantara finally arrived at the real commencement just as it was ending.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aladdin, WY - If you've ever dreamed of owning your own town, here's your chance.

Look no further than Aladdin, Wyoming, population 15.

Nearly the entire town is up for sale, virtually all the commercial type property.

That includes the Aladdin Store that dates back to the 1800s, a cafe, a motel, gas station and post office.

Situated on Highway 24, it's a popular place for bikers headed to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

The previous listing price was $1.5M, but with no buyers. the owner decided an auction might get some attention.

"You might have noticed we're getting a little long in the tooth and something just has to give so we decided to put it up for auction," said Rick Brengle, who owns the Aladdin Store,

He hopes the new buyer will keep things the way they are -- nice and quiet.

The town auction is planned for Friday, June 2nd.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Muizen, Belgium - A zoo in Belgium has welcomed some new additions to its collection of exotic animals.

A series of large animal statues made entirely from Legos have been installed around the park as part of an exhibition that seeks to raise awareness about endangered species.

Made by US artist Sean Kenney, there are 28 statues scattered throughout the park, including a lion, a lady bird and even an extinct dodo bird among their number.

"The species that are shown here are endangered species in most cases," said Planckendael Park CEO Dries Herpoelaert. "So it connects very nicely with what we do, we are an animal park, but we also invest a lot of money and effort in conservation of endangered species, so we think that is a perfect match as well, even that we show them here in there park, is the idea that is behind it."

The exhibition runs through mid-September at the animal park located around 20 miles northeast of Brussels.

