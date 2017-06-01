Inslee and other governors form group to uphold Paris accord - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Inslee and other governors form group to uphold Paris accord

OLYMPIA, Wash. -

A group of Democratic governors say President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement will encourage states to do more to fight climate change.
    
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says in a conference call with reporters that states are free to act on their own to reduce pollution.
    
Inslee says Washington state, New York and California are forming the United States Climate Alliance, a coalition that will convene states committed to working to uphold the Paris climate agreement.
    
He says, if anything, Trump's move "will give us additional political impetus" to address climate change.
    
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says Trump's decision is a "disgrace" and the president has sided with Nicaragua, Syria and oil barons with his decision.

Congressional Republicans are applauding President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but Democrats are slamming the decision.
    
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Trump has "put families and jobs ahead of left-wing ideology and should be commended."
    
House Speaker Paul Ryan says that "the Paris climate agreement was simply a raw deal for America."
    
But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says the move is "a devastating failure of historic proportions" - and "one of the worst policy moves made in the 21st century."
    
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California says it's "a stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet's future."

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released the following state on the Paris accord Thursday: 

“We all want to protect our environment and ensure we leave a better community for the next generation. The problem with the Paris Agreement is how it was done—without the approval of the American people or their elected representatives through a ratified treaty. I agree with this decision and look forward to future conversations about how we can have a stronger environment and a stronger economy.”

