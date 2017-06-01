WATCH: Ground shifting on Spokane Valley property

A natural underwater spring is causing the ground to shift on a piece of property in Spokane Valley.

The spring is currently "bubbling like crazy" according to residents in the area of Sanson and McDonald, just north of Plantes Ferry Park, because of runoff and precipitation. The ground is still shifting and Sanson is currently closed.

So far, no one has been injured, but two outbuildings have been damaged and a bunch of trees are down.