WATCH: Ground shifting on Spokane Valley property - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Ground shifting on Spokane Valley property

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A natural underwater spring is causing the ground to shift on a piece of property in Spokane Valley. 

The spring is currently "bubbling like crazy" according to residents in the area of Sanson and McDonald, just north of Plantes Ferry Park, because of runoff and precipitation. The ground is still shifting and Sanson is currently closed. 

So far, no one has been injured, but two outbuildings have been damaged and a bunch of trees are down. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-06-01 05:36:51 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

  • Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-06-01 06:29:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

  • Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released

    Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released

    Thursday, June 1 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-06-01 16:30:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • WATCH: Ground shifting on Spokane Valley property

    WATCH: Ground shifting on Spokane Valley property

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:05:37 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A natural underwater spring is causing the ground to shift on a piece of property in Spokane Valley. The spring is currently "bubbling like crazy" according to residents in the area of Sanson and McDonald, just north of Plantes Ferry Park, because of runoff and precipitation. The ground is still shifting and Sanson is currently closed. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A natural underwater spring is causing the ground to shift on a piece of property in Spokane Valley. The spring is currently "bubbling like crazy" according to residents in the area of Sanson and McDonald, just north of Plantes Ferry Park, because of runoff and precipitation. The ground is still shifting and Sanson is currently closed. 

    >>

  • Driver swallows false teeth then crashes into two parked cars on Monroe, sending one crashing into tavern

    Driver swallows false teeth then crashes into two parked cars on Monroe, sending one crashing into tavern

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:28:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a minivan swallowed his false teeth, then hit a couple of parked cars near Fairview and Monroe. Spokane Police say the driver was heading south on Monroe, swallowed his teeth, lost control of the minivan ran into two cars in front of The Hub Tavern, forcing one of the parked cars to crash into  the bar, causing major structural damage.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a minivan swallowed his false teeth, then hit a couple of parked cars near Fairview and Monroe. Spokane Police say the driver was heading south on Monroe, swallowed his teeth, lost control of the minivan ran into two cars in front of The Hub Tavern, forcing one of the parked cars to crash into  the bar, causing major structural damage.

    >>

  • Inslee and other governors form group to uphold Paris accord

    Inslee and other governors form group to uphold Paris accord

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:56:41 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - A group of Democratic governors say President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement will encourage states to do more to fight climate change. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says in a conference call with reporters that states are free to act on their own to reduce pollution.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - A group of Democratic governors say President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement will encourage states to do more to fight climate change. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says in a conference call with reporters that states are free to act on their own to reduce pollution.

    >>
    •   