Driver swallows false teeth then crashes into two parked cars on Monroe, sending one crashing into tavern

The driver of a minivan swallowed his false teeth, then hit a couple of parked cars near Fairview and Monroe.

Spokane Police say the driver was heading south on Monroe, swallowed his teeth, lost control of the minivan ran into two cars in front of The Hub Tavern, forcing one of the parked cars to crash into the bar, causing major structural damage. The driver of the minivan then kicked out his window because he couldn't open his door after the crash.

The driver of the minivan suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to have his stomach pumped to get the teeth out. Spokane Police also say the driver does not have a driver's license.