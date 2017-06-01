Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies.

Except, it’s not a movie.

Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm.

“We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur d’Alene Police Detective Jared Reneau said.

In the video, you can clearly see one of the teens involved use a cane and a skateboard to strike his target down.

“There's a couple people that could be charged with aggravated battery with some of the weapons or some of the things they were using to hit folks with up there,” Detective Reneau said.

Especially with the summer quickly approaching, Coeur d’Alene police have ramped up patrols around downtown.

There will be a greater focus around McEuen Park and Tubbs Hill.

“The downtown area it's a wonderful area,” Reneau said, “and we want it to be a family area so something like this happens so it discourages families from taking their children down there to enjoy the area and that's something that's obviously very serious to us.”

Now if you have any information regarding the ruckus you are urged to call police.