Man arrested after short pursuit with Spokane Police

One man was arrested after a short pursuit with Spokane Police on Thursday.

It happened near WSU's campus near Spokane Falls Boulevard and Riverpoint Boulevard.

Spokane police officers were at the right place at the right time. Police say they were in an unmarked police car near Union Gospel Mission, when they noticed a guy with an assault rifle. "They (the officers) thought he was going to do some type of drive by shooting," said SPD Officer Kyle Yrigollen.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop but the man drove off in his Chrysler. Officers then tried to disable his car.

Officer Yrigollen was able to do a pit maneuver with his own cop car and stop him.

"I saw the guy handcuffed here, blood on the floor and the police officer was talking to him," said Dina Alazrai, a witness.

The police car is now damaged but officers did what they could to get the man off the streets and keep everyone safe. They say they wanted to make sure he didn't make his way downtown.

"Very rarely in a career are you involved in something like that where you are there at the right time to prevent it," said Yrigollen.

No serious injuries were reported.

Officers have not released the man's name or what charges he faces yet.