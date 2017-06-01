Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment

UPDATE:

Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.



Detectives are still on scene collecting evidence. The names of the male and female are being withheld pending next of kin notification.



On, June 1, 2017 at about 4:50 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Police Officers responded to 2800 block of N Julia St, in the Falls Creek apartment complex, for the report of a suspicious odor coming from one of the apartments. Additionally, the occupants of that apartment have not been seen in over a week. Officers subsequently entered the apartment for a welfare check. Inside the apartment, officers found the male and female deceased.



PREVIOUS:

Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening.

Officers say the deaths appear suspicious.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.