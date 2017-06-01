Fairchild Air Force Base could expand contaminated water-testing zone

Officials with Fairchild Air Force Base have confirmed that they are in the process of evaluating whether they need to expand the contaminated water-testing zone.

Civil engineers with the base do not have a timeline on when the expansion could be, or how much more ground they would have to cover.

Currently, Air Force officials are testing ground water in an area west of Hayford Road, south of Highway 2 and East of Rambo Road.

A second round of tests sent to Anatek Labs is expected to be complete by Friday.