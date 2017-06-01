Fairchild Air Force Base could expand contaminated water-testing - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fairchild Air Force Base could expand contaminated water-testing zone

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Officials with Fairchild Air Force Base have confirmed that they are in the process of evaluating whether they need to expand the contaminated water-testing zone.

Civil engineers with the base do not have a timeline on when the expansion could be, or how much more ground they would have to cover.

Currently, Air Force officials are testing ground water in an area west of Hayford Road, south of Highway 2 and East of Rambo Road.

A second round of tests sent to Anatek Labs is expected to be complete by Friday.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-06-01 05:36:51 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

  • Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-06-01 06:29:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

  • Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released

    Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released

    Thursday, June 1 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-06-01 16:30:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police: Man left child in truck to drink, play pool at bar

    Police: Man left child in truck to drink, play pool at bar

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:18:09 GMT
    Police: Man left child in truck to drink, play pool at barPolice: Man left child in truck to drink, play pool at bar

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a Parma man faces a felony charge after police say he allegedly left a child in a truck to drink and play pool at a Caldwell bar. Matthew Thomas Jaggi was arraigned Tuesday for one count of felony injury to a child. According to police, officers were called to a Caldwell bar Sunday evening after getting a report of a child left alone in a Chevy pickup. Officers removed the child from the truck after a...

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a Parma man faces a felony charge after police say he allegedly left a child in a truck to drink and play pool at a Caldwell bar. Matthew Thomas Jaggi was arraigned Tuesday for one count of felony injury to a child. According to police, officers were called to a Caldwell bar Sunday evening after getting a report of a child left alone in a Chevy pickup. Officers removed the child from the truck after a...

    >>

  • Police bust retail theft ring

    Police bust retail theft ring

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:15:54 GMT

    SPOKANE - Tyler Engstrom of Spokane was arrested after an asset protection employee at Walmart saw him in line at the Stateline store. Police say Engstrom would find receipts on the ground or the garbage can, take the receipt, steal the items listed, and return them to get cash. According to police, Engstrom and several others have committed this fraud at the Post Falls, Hayden, and Spokane area Walmarts. "I couldn't put a 

    >>

    SPOKANE - Tyler Engstrom of Spokane was arrested after an asset protection employee at Walmart saw him in line at the Stateline store. Police say Engstrom would find receipts on the ground or the garbage can, take the receipt, steal the items listed, and return them to get cash. According to police, Engstrom and several others have committed this fraud at the Post Falls, Hayden, and Spokane area Walmarts. "I couldn't put a 

    >>

  • Fairchild Air Force Base could expand contaminated water-testing zone

    Fairchild Air Force Base could expand contaminated water-testing zone

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:11:06 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Officials with Fairchild Air Force Base have confirmed that they are in the process of evaluating whether they need to expand the contaminated water-testing zone. Civil engineers with the base do not have a timeline on when the expansion could be, or how much more ground they would have to cover. Currently, Air Force officials are testing ground water in an area west of Hayford Road, south of Highway 2 ..

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Officials with Fairchild Air Force Base have confirmed that they are in the process of evaluating whether they need to expand the contaminated water-testing zone. Civil engineers with the base do not have a timeline on when the expansion could be, or how much more ground they would have to cover. Currently, Air Force officials are testing ground water in an area west of Hayford Road, south of Highway 2 ..

    >>
    •   