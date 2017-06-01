Fairchild Air Force Base could expand contaminated water-testing zone

Fairchild Air Force Base could expand contaminated water-testing zonePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum
One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.>>
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.>>
Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'
Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door.">>
Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released
Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made.>>
Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake
Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.>>
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.>>
Woman's car broken into during Centennial Trail hike
Woman's car broken into during Centennial Trail hike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman went on a hike with a friend only to return to her car windows shattered and her purse gone. Now she has a message for anyone else heading out for a hike.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman went on a hike with a friend only to return to her car windows shattered and her purse gone. Now she has a message for anyone else heading out for a hike.>>
Driver swallows false teeth then crashes into two parked cars on Monroe, sending one crashing into tavern
Driver swallows false teeth then crashes into two parked cars on Monroe, sending one crashing into tavern
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a minivan swallowed his false teeth, then hit a couple of parked cars near Fairview and Monroe. Spokane Police say the driver was heading south on Monroe, swallowed his teeth, lost control of the minivan ran into two cars in front of The Hub Tavern, forcing one of the parked cars to crash into the bar, causing major structural damage.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a minivan swallowed his false teeth, then hit a couple of parked cars near Fairview and Monroe. Spokane Police say the driver was heading south on Monroe, swallowed his teeth, lost control of the minivan ran into two cars in front of The Hub Tavern, forcing one of the parked cars to crash into the bar, causing major structural damage.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Police: Man left child in truck to drink, play pool at bar
Police: Man left child in truck to drink, play pool at bar
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a Parma man faces a felony charge after police say he allegedly left a child in a truck to drink and play pool at a Caldwell bar. Matthew Thomas Jaggi was arraigned Tuesday for one count of felony injury to a child. According to police, officers were called to a Caldwell bar Sunday evening after getting a report of a child left alone in a Chevy pickup. Officers removed the child from the truck after a...>>
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a Parma man faces a felony charge after police say he allegedly left a child in a truck to drink and play pool at a Caldwell bar. Matthew Thomas Jaggi was arraigned Tuesday for one count of felony injury to a child. According to police, officers were called to a Caldwell bar Sunday evening after getting a report of a child left alone in a Chevy pickup. Officers removed the child from the truck after a...>>
Police bust retail theft ring
Police bust retail theft ring
SPOKANE - Tyler Engstrom of Spokane was arrested after an asset protection employee at Walmart saw him in line at the Stateline store. Police say Engstrom would find receipts on the ground or the garbage can, take the receipt, steal the items listed, and return them to get cash. According to police, Engstrom and several others have committed this fraud at the Post Falls, Hayden, and Spokane area Walmarts. "I couldn't put a>>
SPOKANE - Tyler Engstrom of Spokane was arrested after an asset protection employee at Walmart saw him in line at the Stateline store. Police say Engstrom would find receipts on the ground or the garbage can, take the receipt, steal the items listed, and return them to get cash. According to police, Engstrom and several others have committed this fraud at the Post Falls, Hayden, and Spokane area Walmarts. "I couldn't put a>>
Fairchild Air Force Base could expand contaminated water-testing zone
Fairchild Air Force Base could expand contaminated water-testing zone
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Officials with Fairchild Air Force Base have confirmed that they are in the process of evaluating whether they need to expand the contaminated water-testing zone. Civil engineers with the base do not have a timeline on when the expansion could be, or how much more ground they would have to cover. Currently, Air Force officials are testing ground water in an area west of Hayford Road, south of Highway 2 ..>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Officials with Fairchild Air Force Base have confirmed that they are in the process of evaluating whether they need to expand the contaminated water-testing zone. Civil engineers with the base do not have a timeline on when the expansion could be, or how much more ground they would have to cover. Currently, Air Force officials are testing ground water in an area west of Hayford Road, south of Highway 2 ..>>
Police investigate suspicious deaths in Coeur d'Alene apartment complex
Police investigate suspicious deaths in Coeur d'Alene apartment complex
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening. Officers say the deaths appear suspicious. This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening. Officers say the deaths appear suspicious. This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.>>
Man arrested after short pursuit with Spokane Police
Man arrested after short pursuit with Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man was arrested after a short pursuit with Spokane Police on Thursday. It happened near WSU's campus near Spokane Falls Boulevard and Riverpoint Boulevard. Spokane police officers were at the right place at the right time. Police say they were in an unmarked police car near Union Gospel Mission, when they noticed a guy with an assault rifle. "They (the officers) thought he was going to do some type of>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man was arrested after a short pursuit with Spokane Police on Thursday. It happened near WSU's campus near Spokane Falls Boulevard and Riverpoint Boulevard. Spokane police officers were at the right place at the right time. Police say they were in an unmarked police car near Union Gospel Mission, when they noticed a guy with an assault rifle. "They (the officers) thought he was going to do some type of>>
WATCH: Ground shifting on Spokane Valley property
WATCH: Ground shifting on Spokane Valley property
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A natural underwater spring is causing the ground to shift on a piece of property in Spokane Valley. The spring is currently "bubbling like crazy" according to residents in the area of Sanson and McDonald, just north of Plantes Ferry Park, because of runoff and precipitation. The ground is still shifting and Sanson is currently closed.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A natural underwater spring is causing the ground to shift on a piece of property in Spokane Valley. The spring is currently "bubbling like crazy" according to residents in the area of Sanson and McDonald, just north of Plantes Ferry Park, because of runoff and precipitation. The ground is still shifting and Sanson is currently closed.>>
Driver swallows false teeth then crashes into two parked cars on Monroe, sending one crashing into tavern
Driver swallows false teeth then crashes into two parked cars on Monroe, sending one crashing into tavern
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a minivan swallowed his false teeth, then hit a couple of parked cars near Fairview and Monroe. Spokane Police say the driver was heading south on Monroe, swallowed his teeth, lost control of the minivan ran into two cars in front of The Hub Tavern, forcing one of the parked cars to crash into the bar, causing major structural damage.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a minivan swallowed his false teeth, then hit a couple of parked cars near Fairview and Monroe. Spokane Police say the driver was heading south on Monroe, swallowed his teeth, lost control of the minivan ran into two cars in front of The Hub Tavern, forcing one of the parked cars to crash into the bar, causing major structural damage.>>
Inslee and other governors form group to uphold Paris accord
Inslee and other governors form group to uphold Paris accord
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A group of Democratic governors say President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement will encourage states to do more to fight climate change. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says in a conference call with reporters that states are free to act on their own to reduce pollution.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A group of Democratic governors say President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement will encourage states to do more to fight climate change. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says in a conference call with reporters that states are free to act on their own to reduce pollution.>>
Toyota recalls 36,000 Tacoma pickups for stalling risk
DETROIT - Toyota is recalling 36,000 Tacoma pickups in North and South America because they can stall without warning. The recall involves Tacomas with V-6 engines from the 2016 and 2017 model years. Most of the trucks - 32,000 - are in the U.S. The rest are in Canada, Mexico, Bolivia and Costa Rica.>>
DETROIT - Toyota is recalling 36,000 Tacoma pickups in North and South America because they can stall without warning. The recall involves Tacomas with V-6 engines from the 2016 and 2017 model years. Most of the trucks - 32,000 - are in the U.S. The rest are in Canada, Mexico, Bolivia and Costa Rica.>>
National Doughnut Day is Friday! Here's where you can get some deals!
National Doughnut Day is Friday! Here's where you can get some deals!
SPOKANE, Wash. - National Doughnut Day is Friday and who doesn't love doughnuts? Spokane and Coeur d'Alene actually have a quite a few doughnut shops and we gave them a call to see if they were rolling out any deals or freebies in honor of the day. Here's what we found out:>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - National Doughnut Day is Friday and who doesn't love doughnuts? Spokane and Coeur d'Alene actually have a quite a few doughnut shops and we gave them a call to see if they were rolling out any deals or freebies in honor of the day. Here's what we found out:>>