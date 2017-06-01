PHOTOS: Mudslide carries trees down hillside, threatening home

It’s a homeowner’s worst nightmare come to life in Spokane Valley - river of mud carrying trees down the hillside and threatening their home.

This happened in the area between Wellesley and Bigelow Gulch Road.

The Moody family has been working to get water out of their root cellar for a while. That’s because there’s an underground spring that runs through the area, but recently has been bubbling like never before. Paul Moody says it’s likely from all the runoff.

So, while Paul was out to get more water pumps, his wife at home heard a large boom. The family saw trees moving down the hillside. It fortunately missed their house, but it did take out two outbuildings.

The family got out of the house because the ground was still moving.

“We were all standing there looking and the whole hill started to move again and I was worried especially for my family and I said let's get completely clear of the hill because we don't want to be in danger of being taken out,” Paul says.

As KHQ was out there, the landslide had taken out the road and the hole grew because of the rainstorm that passed through.

Thankfully, no one and no animals were injured.

Paul is just grateful for the good neighbors and community.

“Life deals you blows and you got to work through the process. We'll be fine and we have good neighbors and good community so we're not worried,” he says.

Firefighters say the main concern now is the stream of water that continues to flow into the root cellar. They’re working to dig a trench to divert it.

There’s also another home, higher up on the hill, that’s dealing with the same flooding issue. Firefighters are also working on that one.

American Red Cross was on scene to help the family. The family is staying with relatives in the meantime since they can’t go back home.

Officials will do a flyover Friday morning to check on the natural gas line in the area.