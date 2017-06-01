LA tunnel diggers find bone of ancient giant sloth - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

LA tunnel diggers find bone of ancient giant sloth

(Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority via AP) (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority via AP)
LOS ANGELES -

(AP) - Crews digging a tunnel for a new Los Angeles train line have found the remains of an ancient giant sloth.
    
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says a fossilized hip joint was discovered on May 16 in a layer of sandy clay 16 feet below a major thoroughfare where the new rail line is being built.
    
The bone is from a Harlan's ground sloth, a mammal that roamed the Los Angeles basin 11,000 years ago. The sloths grew up to 10 feet in length and weighed up to 1,500 pounds.
    
A bone from an extinct bison also was found.
    
Large mammals flourished in the LA area thousands of years ago. Excavations for train projects have turned up bison and camel bones as well as mastodon teeth and tusk fragments.

6/1/2017 6:42:31 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-06-01 05:36:51 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

  • Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-06-01 06:29:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

  • Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released

    Thursday, June 1 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-06-01 16:30:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made. 

  • Police investigate suspicious deaths in Coeur d'Alene apartment complex

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:51:49 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening.  Officers say the deaths appear suspicious.  This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.

  • Child sex sting in Washington lands 3 arrests

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:51:17 GMT
    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Three Washington men have been arrested after they contacted an undercover agent who posed as a mother offering her underage children for sex. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the men were charged with attempted child rape. They are 56-year-old Paul Hobgood, 34-year-old Gregory Harrison and 35-year-old Daniel Moody Jr. The men are accused of answering an online advertisement posted in late April by the undercover agent.     ...

    •   