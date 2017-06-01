Child sex sting in Washington lands 3 arrests

(AP) - Three Washington men have been arrested after they contacted an undercover agent who posed as a mother offering her underage children for sex.



KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the men were charged with attempted child rape. They are 56-year-old Paul Hobgood, 34-year-old Gregory Harrison and 35-year-old Daniel Moody Jr.



The men are accused of answering an online advertisement posted in late April by the undercover agent.



Their bail was set at $500,000 each.



Prosecutor Mark Lindquist's office states the men described the acts they wanted the children to perform, and agreed to meet the mother to pick up the kids. They were arrested at the arranged meeting point.



Washington authorities have conducted seven "net nanny" stings since 2015, arresting 84 people.



