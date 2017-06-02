Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

With summer just around the corner, one mother is concerned for her neighborhood, and for a good reason.

"Summer's coming, we've got kids getting out of school." Karla Tall explained. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place. She says it's out in the open, and especially in alleyways.

On Tuesday night, SWAT teams surrounded a house, that neighbors say was a constant source for drug problems. Tall says people constantly come in and out of it. 

"I see it on a continuous basis. People dropping them off, picking them up, switching it," she said. 

The police do patrol the neighborhood, and when they show up, things get quiet. But as soon as officers  leave, Tall says the trouble returns.

She says fortunately, most people look out for each other, and keep the neighborhood as clean as they can. But it's not enough.

"We got home invasions," she told us. "We've got people losing their property who work hard for what they got and it's sad." According to this community crime map provided by the City of Spokane, in the last six months there have been six reported assaults, three reported thefts, three reported stolen vehicles, multiple reported drug possessions, and several reported home burglaries.

"It doesn't matter if you lock it up," Tall added. "They find it they take it, they break in it's not safe."

If you'd like to see how your neighborhood compares to others when it comes to crime, click here to see the city's crime map. 

  • One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

  • Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

  • Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made. 

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 1st

    SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) -- A water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" greeted drivers as they passed through a town in southeast Wisconsin, thanks to an ill-timed painting break. The gaffe turned up in Sussex, a village about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. WTMJ-TV reports that workers painting the town's name on the water tower stopped midway through to allow the paint to dry Wednesday. Village Administrator Jeremy Smith tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the...>>
  • Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime

    With summer coming up, one mother is concerned for her neighborhood, and for a good reason. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place.

  • Police investigate suspicious deaths in Coeur d'Alene apartment complex

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening.  Officers say the deaths appear suspicious.  This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.

