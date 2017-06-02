National Doughnut Day! Free Doughnuts and deals near you

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW SLIDESHOW WITH DOUGHNUT DEALS: http://tinyurl.com/yaeb87b2



National Doughnut Day, or National Donut Day, is celebrated on the first Friday of June every year. The day started all the way back in 1938 when the Salvation Army created it to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. During the war, two Salvation Army volunteers (Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance) came up with the idea of providing doughnuts to soldiers. The act of kindness was a huge hit and pretty soon the women became known as "doughnut girls."



Fast-forward to today and we are still celebrating the day. Many doughtnut shops across the country are offering free or discounted doughnuts in honor of the holiday.



The slideshow above lists all the deals offered today in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.

