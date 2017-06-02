National Doughnut Day! Free Doughnuts and deals near you - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

National Doughnut Day! Free Doughnuts and deals near you

Posted: Updated:

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW SLIDESHOW WITH DOUGHNUT DEALS: http://tinyurl.com/yaeb87b2

National Doughnut Day, or National Donut Day, is celebrated on the first Friday of June every year. The day started all the way back in 1938 when the Salvation Army created it to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. During the war, two Salvation Army volunteers (Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance) came up with the idea of providing doughnuts to soldiers. The act of kindness was a huge hit and pretty soon the women became known as "doughnut girls."

Fast-forward to today and we are still celebrating the day. Many doughtnut shops across the country are offering free or discounted doughnuts in honor of the holiday.

The slideshow above lists all the deals offered today in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill

    Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:47:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur 

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment

    Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-06-02 12:42:21 GMT

    UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.

    >>

    UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.

    >>

  • Police bust retail theft ring

    Police bust retail theft ring

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:15:54 GMT

    SPOKANE - Tyler Engstrom of Spokane was arrested after an asset protection employee at Walmart saw him in line at the Stateline store. Police say Engstrom would find receipts on the ground or the garbage can, take the receipt, steal the items listed, and return them to get cash. According to police, Engstrom and several others have committed this fraud at the Post Falls, Hayden, and Spokane area Walmarts. "I couldn't put a 

    >>

    SPOKANE - Tyler Engstrom of Spokane was arrested after an asset protection employee at Walmart saw him in line at the Stateline store. Police say Engstrom would find receipts on the ground or the garbage can, take the receipt, steal the items listed, and return them to get cash. According to police, Engstrom and several others have committed this fraud at the Post Falls, Hayden, and Spokane area Walmarts. "I couldn't put a 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Latest on President Trump's announcement he's pulling out of the Paris climate accord

    Latest on President Trump's announcement he's pulling out of the Paris climate accord

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-06-02 15:17:14 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's announcement that he's pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. (all times EDT): Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he believes the United States will keep reducing greenhouse gas emissions despite pulling out of the Paris climate change pact. It's the first public comment on the decision from Tillerson, who had urged President Donald Trump not to...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's announcement that he's pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. (all times EDT): Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he believes the United States will keep reducing greenhouse gas emissions despite pulling out of the Paris climate change pact. It's the first public comment on the decision from Tillerson, who had urged President Donald Trump not to...

    >>

  • Putin: Syria chemical attack was provocation against Assad

    Putin: Syria chemical attack was provocation against Assad

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:37:58 GMT

    ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin says a chemical attack in Syria was a provocation against Syrian President Bashar Assad. Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin strongly reaffirmed Russia's view that Assad's forces weren't responsible for a fatal chemical attack in Syria in April.

    >>

    ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin says a chemical attack in Syria was a provocation against Syrian President Bashar Assad. Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin strongly reaffirmed Russia's view that Assad's forces weren't responsible for a fatal chemical attack in Syria in April.

    >>

  • National Doughnut Day! Free Doughnuts and deals near you

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:20:46 GMT

    KHQ.COM - National Doughnut Day, or National Donut Day, is celebrated on the first Friday of June every year. The day started all the way back in 1938 when the Salvation Army created it to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. During the war, two Salvation Army volunteers came up with the idea of providing doughnuts to soldiers. Today, there are many doughnut shops offering FREE and discounted doughnuts!

    >>

    KHQ.COM - National Doughnut Day, or National Donut Day, is celebrated on the first Friday of June every year. The day started all the way back in 1938 when the Salvation Army created it to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. During the war, two Salvation Army volunteers came up with the idea of providing doughnuts to soldiers. Today, there are many doughnut shops offering FREE and discounted doughnuts!

    >>
    •   