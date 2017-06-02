Cleveland mob associate agrees to plea deal to avoid prison for multi-million dollar scam

Cleveland mob associate agrees to plea deal to avoid prison for multi-million dollar scamPosted: Updated:
Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur>>
Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment
UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.>>
Police bust retail theft ring
SPOKANE - Tyler Engstrom of Spokane was arrested after an asset protection employee at Walmart saw him in line at the Stateline store. Police say Engstrom would find receipts on the ground or the garbage can, take the receipt, steal the items listed, and return them to get cash. According to police, Engstrom and several others have committed this fraud at the Post Falls, Hayden, and Spokane area Walmarts. "I couldn't put a>>
National Doughnut Day! Free Doughnuts and deals near you
KHQ.COM - National Doughnut Day, or National Donut Day, is celebrated on the first Friday of June every year. The day started all the way back in 1938 when the Salvation Army created it to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. During the war, two Salvation Army volunteers came up with the idea of providing doughnuts to soldiers. Today, there are many doughnut shops offering FREE and discounted doughnuts!>>
Child sex sting in Washington lands 3 arrests
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Three Washington men have been arrested after they contacted an undercover agent who posed as a mother offering her underage children for sex. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the men were charged with attempted child rape. They are 56-year-old Paul Hobgood, 34-year-old Gregory Harrison and 35-year-old Daniel Moody Jr. The men are accused of answering an online advertisement posted in late April by the undercover agent. ...>>
Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime
With summer coming up, one mother is concerned for her neighborhood, and for a good reason. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place.>>
KHQ.COM - National Doughnut Day, or National Donut Day, is celebrated on the first Friday of June every year. The day started all the way back in 1938 when the Salvation Army created it to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. During the war, two Salvation Army volunteers came up with the idea of providing doughnuts to soldiers. Today, there are many doughnut shops offering FREE and discounted doughnuts!>>
Kids scuffle at kindergarten party ends with Pennsylvania dad fatally shot
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - Police say a Pennsylvania man was hosting a kindergarten graduation party for his son and several other children when he was fatally shot. Witnesses tell state police that a fight or rough play between the victim's 6-year-old son and another 6-year-old led to an argument between adults at a Wednesday evening party in Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre>>
Cleveland mob associate agrees to plea deal to avoid prison for multi-million dollar scam
CLEVELAND (AP) - A reputed member of the Gambino crime family and former son-in-law of John Gotti has agreed to a plea deal to avoid prison in what authorities originally said was a multi-million dollar scam involving stolen cars and scrap metal in Cleveland. Cleveland.com reports 56-year-old Carmine "The Bull" Agnello agreed to plead guilty or no contest to three low-level felonies Thursday and pay $180,000.>>
Tacoma dad peeling oranges for his graduating daughter since kindergarten leaves the best note in her lunch
TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning. Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges.>>
Latest on President Trump's announcement he's pulling out of the Paris climate accord
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's announcement that he's pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. (all times EDT): Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he believes the United States will keep reducing greenhouse gas emissions despite pulling out of the Paris climate change pact. It's the first public comment on the decision from Tillerson, who had urged President Donald Trump not to...>>
Putin: Syria chemical attack was provocation against Assad
ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin says a chemical attack in Syria was a provocation against Syrian President Bashar Assad. Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin strongly reaffirmed Russia's view that Assad's forces weren't responsible for a fatal chemical attack in Syria in April.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment
UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 1st
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 1st
SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) -- A water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" greeted drivers as they passed through a town in southeast Wisconsin, thanks to an ill-timed painting break. The gaffe turned up in Sussex, a village about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. WTMJ-TV reports that workers painting the town's name on the water tower stopped midway through to allow the paint to dry Wednesday. Village Administrator Jeremy Smith tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the...
Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime
With summer coming up, one mother is concerned for her neighborhood, and for a good reason. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place.>>
Child sex sting in Washington lands 3 arrests
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Three Washington men have been arrested after they contacted an undercover agent who posed as a mother offering her underage children for sex. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the men were charged with attempted child rape. They are 56-year-old Paul Hobgood, 34-year-old Gregory Harrison and 35-year-old Daniel Moody Jr. The men are accused of answering an online advertisement posted in late April by the undercover agent. ...>>
