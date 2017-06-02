AIRWAY HEIGHTS WATER CRISIS: Water to drink

AIRWAY HEIGHTS WATER CRISIS: Water to drinkPosted: Updated:
Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur>>
Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment
UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.>>
Police bust retail theft ring
SPOKANE - Tyler Engstrom of Spokane was arrested after an asset protection employee at Walmart saw him in line at the Stateline store. Police say Engstrom would find receipts on the ground or the garbage can, take the receipt, steal the items listed, and return them to get cash. According to police, Engstrom and several others have committed this fraud at the Post Falls, Hayden, and Spokane area Walmarts. "I couldn't put a>>
National Doughnut Day! Free Doughnuts and deals near you
KHQ.COM - National Doughnut Day, or National Donut Day, is celebrated on the first Friday of June every year. The day started all the way back in 1938 when the Salvation Army created it to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. During the war, two Salvation Army volunteers came up with the idea of providing doughnuts to soldiers. Today, there are many doughnut shops offering FREE and discounted doughnuts!>>
Child sex sting in Washington lands 3 arrests
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Three Washington men have been arrested after they contacted an undercover agent who posed as a mother offering her underage children for sex. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the men were charged with attempted child rape. They are 56-year-old Paul Hobgood, 34-year-old Gregory Harrison and 35-year-old Daniel Moody Jr. The men are accused of answering an online advertisement posted in late April by the undercover agent. ...>>
Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime
With summer coming up, one mother is concerned for her neighborhood, and for a good reason. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place.>>
