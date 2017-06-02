Kathy Griffin: "I think the President is a fool'

Kathy Griffin may regret publishing video of her participating in a photo shoot holding a bloody, severed head of President Trump, but she's not backing down or shying away from him. That she mad very clear in a press conference with her attorney where they both took turns discussing the fallout since the images went viral on Tuesday.



"Kathy has endured the most powerful man in America and his family using their power to target her and her employers after she apologized," Kathy's attorney, Lisa Bloom said in part of her opening statement, adding that the first family is bullying her. "The message is clear: criticize the president, lose your job."



Kathy says she is now receiving death threats, had her personal website and social media accounts shut-down, been fired from multiple jobs and has had multiple events canceled. The Secret Service has also opened an investigation following the incident and Kathy has hired a criminal attorney to represent her.



"For the first time in history, the President of the United States and his family, is personally attempting to ruin a comedian," Bloom said. "She had been advised not to leave her home, not to go online, not to receive deliveries, as the beat down of Kathy Griffin rises to a crescendo."



"Kathy has a first amendment right to make whatever kind of provocative art she chooses. Whether or not you get or like her artistic expression, in America Kathy has the right to publicly parody the President... In the U.S. the Supreme Court has ruled in a series of longstanding, bedrock, constitutional cases, that political satire is protected and the government cannot retaliate against the citizens for it. That's an important legal right that is now under attack as journalists, networks and artists fear retribution from Trump and his administration. He is hoping for a chilling effect on artists like Kathy and other artists. He has said he wants to sue people who criticize him. Nope, that is authoritarianism and we will not have it. Kathy has made a decision: she is not going to stop speaking out for women, for LGBT rights, for vets and for others. She will continue to be the fierce, brutally honest, 'she-ro' that millions love. She will continue to push the levels of our comfort level and beyond. To challenge us and to make us think... It is Trump who should apologize for his 'blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever' disgusting comment which he has never done. And for being the most woman-hating and tyrannical president in U.S. history."





When Griffin took the mic, she apologized again for the images and said her original apology was sincere but she also said she will not refrain from joking about the President in the future.



"I'm not afraid of Donald Trump, he's a bully. I've dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole life, my whole career. I'm a woman in a very male-dominated field... I've learned over the years that sometimes when you do standup, sometimes people want a joke that's a out there and a little crazy. So regarding the image that I participated in, that apology absolutely stands. I feel horrible. I have performed in war zones. The idea that this, you know, made people think of this tragedy that have been touched by this tragedy is horrifying and it's horrible. Trust me, if I could redo this whole thing, I would have had a blow-up doll and no ketchup."



"What's happening to me has never happened, ever, in the history of this great country. Which is that a sitting President of the United States and his grown children and the First Lady are personally, I feel, personally, trying to ruin my life forever. You guys know him, he's never going to stop."



Griffin didn't refrain from joking about the President during the press conference which also got emotional for her a few times. Once when she mentioned how her whole goal is to make people laugh and she described an interaction she had with a gay guy who came to one of her shows in Louisiana. Again, she cried when she mentioned that she was scared for her career and her future. She again got emotional when a reporter asked if she had spoken yet with Anderson Cooper, her co-host on CNN for the New Year's Eve coverage.



"I am teasing the President," she said after joking about his hair "allegedly" having eggs in it, "because this is America, and you shouldn't have to die for it. The death threats that I'm getting are constant and they are detailed, and they are serious and they are specific. And today it's me, and tomorrow it could be you... I believe so passionately about this. I'm afraid if I don't stand up and say this, I'm afraid there's going to be some 12-year-old nerdy girl like me in Illinois who's going to maybe be watching me to see what I do. And this bully and this President of all people is going to come after me? He picked the wrong red-head. And he's sort of a red-head, although it's sort of like a parfait cup. I mean there's like a red and then like a yellow. I don't know, I think Melania does a lot of 'Nice 'n Easy.'"



"I'm going to make fun of the President. I'm going to make fun of him more now... I made fun of 'W,' I made fun of Clinton.. oh God remember the Monica dress days? Those were the days. You could make dress jokes all day long and nobody tried to kill you. You shouldn't have to die for this. I'm under a Secret Service investigation... I made a horrible mistake and I made a horrible call. I understand."



When asked about the Trump family bullying her and whether or not they had reached out to her outside of social media, Griffin responded, "My impression is that they've mobilized their armies or their bots or whatever they do. Like I said, it's quite clear to me they're trying to use me as a distraction and I'm not going to be collateral damage for this fool. I think he's a fool so I'm going to say I think the President is a fool, you know, I can say that."



She was also asked if she has fear for the future of her career. "Absolutely, I don't think I will have a career after this. I'm going to be honest, he broke me. He broke me. And then I was like no this isn't right, it's not right. And I apologized because it was the right thing to do and I meant it. And then I saw the tide turning and I saw what they were doing and making it about Baron. Obviously that was never my intent. And then it was a mob mentality pile on... And so many people have expressed to me at my shows. They're scared. So I don't know what's going to happen, I don't know if I'm going to get arrested today," she said in tears. "You don't have to like me but you shouldn't silence a comic."



Griffin says the photo and video shoot were motivated by Trump's comments in August 2015 about then-Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly. Trump referred to blood coming out of her eyes and other parts of her body.

Griffin and her attorneys appeared at a free-wheeling news conference Friday morning in which Griffin cried and again apologized for the shoot. Griffin grew more combative as the news conference went on and said she had nothing to say to Trump's wife, Melania, or his young son, Barron.



Attorney Dmitry Gorin, who is a criminal lawyer representing Griffin in a Secret Service investigation, said the shoot was parody and the comedian did nothing wrong. He said Griffin is cooperating with the agency.



Since the comedian posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head, she has been fired from her annual gig hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special and several performances have been canceled at venues across the U.S.



Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania have canceled shows. The Community Arts Theater in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, posted on its website that the show had been dropped "due to the recent controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin and the concern for the safety and security of our patrons and staff."



Sen. Al Franken has dis-invited Griffin from an event promoting his new book, "Giant of the Senate."



Franken says he has heard from constituents "who were rightfully offended," leading the Minnesota Democrat to change his mind from earlier, when he had said she was still welcome. He says he takes seriously that Minnesotans were upset by her behavior, which he characterizes as "inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere" in the national discourse.



An endorsement deal with Squatty Potty also ended.