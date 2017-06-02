Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 2nd

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) -- A construction site in southern New Mexico, which sparked buzz with a fake sign announcing it as a future home of a Cheesecake Factory, is really a future emergency center.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports officials say pranksters put up the bogus sign on a gate as a joke.

Still, the fake sign announcing "The Cheesecake Factory Fall 2017" and another one saying "Dave and Busters Coming Soon" generated excitement on social media in Las Cruces, a city of 100,000 people near the U.S.-Mexico border.

City officials dashed those hopes Thursday by confirming the site is destined to be an emergency department for MountainView Regional Medical Center.

The Las Cruces Police Department says the pranksters could face charges.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- A text message sent to the wrong number led to a Pittsburgh couple scoring free tickets to see the Penguins play Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final.

KDKA-TV reports Amy Santora received a text offering four tickets to Wednesday night's game against Nashville. She called the number, and the man at the other end said he sent the text to the wrong number.

Santora says the man called her back a few minutes later, saying the text's intended recipient only wanted one set of the tickets.

The tickets were priced at $329. The man told Santora she could have them for free.

Santora and her husband took the man up on his offer, finding seats behind the goalie.

As for the mystery texter, Santora says "whoever you are, thank you."



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA-- As part of a pioneering mission called Sampling the Abyss, headed by Australia's Museums Victoria and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), an international team of 40 scientists and support staff made a surprising discovery in an unexplored habitat deep beneath the ocean surface.

The month-long mission ending on June 16 will involve 40 scientists studying marine life in depths of up to 13,000 feet.

In one of these voyages so far, they found a "faceless fish", a bizarre creature only recorded once before, by scientists on board the HMS Challenger, a research vessel that visited the waters off Papua New Guinea in 1873.

The faceless cusk in question, with the scientific name Typhlonus nasus, was caught in the Jervis Bay Commonwealth Marine Reserve off New South Wales at depths of 13,000 feet.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SALEM, Ky. (WHAS11) - Two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers rescued a dog trapped inside a tree Thursday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP Sergeant Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing a cemetery when they heard a dog barking nearby. Upon inspection, the troopers found a dachshund stuck inside the trunk of a tree.

It is believed the dog, named Rocco, had made his way through a groundhog hole and ended up inside the tree with no way out.

Salem firefighter Daniel Newcomb freed the dog by cutting an opening in the tree.

Rocco was returned to his owners safe and sound.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthews, NC - A North Carolina artist is taking exercise to the extreme by adding giant vats of paint.

The result: a workout you can frame.

There's no still life in Kent Youngstrom's studio. He never sits when he's painting -- and he only gets into a groove when the music is loud.

"I'm moving, and I'm not thinking about what I'm creating" he explained.

So it makes perfect sense that his latest project -- involves movement in art.

It's Crossfit on canvas.

His exercise artisans have traded brushes for barbells, kettlebells and medicine balls.

The resulting masterpiece is an intense workout you can hang on your wall.

"They created something by doing something that was good for their body," Youngstrom said. "Or good for their mind."

It's a visual reminder of a physical accomplishment, and in this case the proof is in the painting.

You can actually try this at home -- just don't put too much paint on your shoes, because it's easy to slip!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chicago, IL - This one is for all of the hazelnut lovers; a cafe dedicated to the popular chocolate-hazelnut spread, Nutella, has opened in Chicago.

The restaurant, which offers an array of delectable Nutella-paired items, opened near Chicago's Millennium park on Wednesday.

The menu includes items like grilled baguettes, fresh-roasted hazelnut and blueberry granola with yogurt, and gelato. Also, lunch items like paninis and salads.

Noah Szporn, head of marketing Nutella for North America, says, "we wanted to create a world of Nutella for our fans that could truly capture the essence of the brand not just in the dishes that will be served, but in the full experience from the moment you step into the space."

This is the first owned and operated Nutella cafe in the world,

The first 400 visitors to the Nutella cafe will receive one free select menu item along with a chance for other special surprises.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Point Prim, Prince Edward Island, Canada - What do you do with thousands of empty beer and wine bottles?

Build a village, of course!

That's exactly what one Canadian man is doing.

So far, Gar Gilis has put up eight buildings -- including a tea room, a sports center, a school and even a lighthouse.

Admission to the bottle village is by donation, and the money goes to a hospital for women and children.

If you're worried about his liver, Gar says he gets his bottles from neighbors, and hasn't drunk a drop in decades.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Germantown man faced a home invader first thing Thursday morning, but the culprit did not have hands, it had four hooves and set of antlers: a deer.

The sound of breaking glass got Carl Manns out of bed this morning.

"I heard a loud crash and I thought my dog might have knocked a glass off the counter," Manns said.

But the dog was not to blame. Instead, Manns walked into his living room where he found the intruder.

"It took a second to process and I was like, 'That's a deer,'" he said.

It had broken through his front window. Manns took a step back, opened his closet door and then peeked around the corner to see what the deer was doing. The army veteran says it was fight or flight, and he didn't want to duke it out with a deer at 6 a.m.

"Honestly my first reaction was.... run!" Manns said.

He thought about trying to herd it out of the house.

"I opened the door and I hear him start kicking around in there and I'm like, 'Nope, nope,'" he said.

Instead, Manns called 911 for assistance.

"Three patrol cars show up and they're laughing thinking it wasn't real. They were like, this is such an odd call," Manns said.

The officers and Manns worked out a plan to try and get the deer out.

"We would just try and basically shoo him out of the house," said Lt. Todd Grenier of the Germantown Police Department.

But the deer decided to make an escape and hoofed it out the back window himself.

"Can't even believe it, he went out this little section right here. This little bit of window," Manns said, pointing out where the deer escaped.

The deer left some hair and a broken antler in the process.

"Officers did check the area and they were unable to find the deer, so we are going to assume it's OK," Grenier said.

As for Manns, he has a mess to clean up after the buck shattered two windows along with some hard feelings towards the deer.

"He can be lunch for somebody," Manns said in jest.

Manns thinks the deer jumped in his window because it saw its reflection. But he had no idea why the buck picked his home, which is in the middle of the street.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vermont's Killington Resort celebrated the end of a long season of skiing and riding Thursday with a mountainside party and free lift passes for die-hards.

"I'm trying to get a little tan and ski at the same time," said Robby Kelley of Burlington.

Killington made it to June 1 for skiing and riding this year, even despite warmth and heavy rain throughout May.

The resort reached the milestone in large part because it had made a really deep base of snow on its Superstar trail in order to host the women's World Cup races back in November.

Skier Kodi Smith of Norwalk, Connecticut, was dressed as a "winter warrior" on the slopes Thursday.

"Sun's out, 'guns' out," he laughed, referring to his bare arms. "We're just celebrating an awesome season here!"

Taylor Weatherby of Somerville, Massachusetts, said he grew up near the mountain, so was eager to cross June skiing off his bucket list.

"It's my eighth straight month of skiing, so I'm pumped about that-that's why I wanted to come," Weatherby said.

Killington hasn't offered lift-served skiing and riding in the month of June since 2002. The resort's latest-ever closing day for skiing and riding was June 22, back in 1997.

The golf course and mountain biking operations at the popular destination are currently open, a Killington spokesman said.

The resort added that women's World Cup racing returns to Killington this November, so snowmakers are already planning their snowmaking.

The aim is to start producing snow in four months to prepare for the World Cup races and the start of the 2017-2018 skiing and riding season.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sainte-Eulalie, Quebec, Canada - There's a new unique way of practicing yoga in Quebec where downward dog meets grazing alpaca.

An alpaca farm in the French-Canadian province is holding special classes in the soothing presence of these wooly animals.

Yogis looking to connect with nature can practice their routines alongside alpacas. And since they've just been shorn, maybe knit a few leg warmers after the class.