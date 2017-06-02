PHOTOS: 7th Annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is clear for takeoff - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: 7th Annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is clear for takeoff

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Courtesy Reed Schmitt Courtesy Reed Schmitt
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Clear for takeoff: the 7th annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is scheduled for this weekend and KHQ got an inside look ahead of Saturday's event. 

Neighbor Day is a family-friendly event and a fun way to spend a few hours exploring aircraft and exhibits without a full day of commitment. 

 It will take place at Felts Field Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can experience history in motion by taking a ride on one of five airplanes showcased by Everett, Washington's Pained Field-based Historic Flight Foundation:

  • P-51 Mustang
  • F8F Bearcat
  • TBM Avenger
  • DC-3
  • DHC-2

Prices vary from plane to plane, but reservation can be made through Historic Flight Foundation Visitor Services at (425) 348-3200 or onsite Saturday. 

Helicopter rides will also be available from Inland Helicopter. 

Attendees can get up close to other Felts Field-based aircraft such as the Spokane County Sheriff Department's helicopter. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill

    Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:47:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur 

    >>

  • Tacoma dad peeling oranges for his graduating daughter since kindergarten leaves the best note in her lunch

    Tacoma dad peeling oranges for his graduating daughter since kindergarten leaves the best note in her lunch

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-06-02 15:56:25 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning.  Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges. 

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning.  Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges. 

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment

    Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-06-02 12:42:21 GMT

    UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.

    >>

    UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • PHOTOS: 7th Annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is clear for takeoff

    PHOTOS: 7th Annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is clear for takeoff

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-06-02 23:14:36 GMT
    Courtesy Reed SchmittCourtesy Reed Schmitt

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Clear for takeoff: the 7th annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is scheduled for this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Neighbor Day is a family-friendly event and a fun way to pend a few hours Attendees can experience history in motion by taking a ride on one of five airplanes showcased by Everett, Washington's Pained Field-based Historic Flight Foundation: P-51 Mustang F8F Bearcat TBM Avenger DC-3 DHC-2

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Clear for takeoff: the 7th annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is scheduled for this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Neighbor Day is a family-friendly event and a fun way to pend a few hours Attendees can experience history in motion by taking a ride on one of five airplanes showcased by Everett, Washington's Pained Field-based Historic Flight Foundation: P-51 Mustang F8F Bearcat TBM Avenger DC-3 DHC-2

    >>

  • Founder of Pasco green energy company sentenced for fraud

    Founder of Pasco green energy company sentenced for fraud

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:09:41 GMT

    PASCO, Wash. (AP) - A 43-year-old founder of a Pasco renewable energy company has been sentenced more than eight years in prison for defrauding the government of $9.5 million. Scott C. Johnson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. in Richland. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiracy to defraud the government and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Johnson founded Gen-X Energy Group, an alternative fuel company formerly based in Pasco and Mos...

    >>

    PASCO, Wash. (AP) - A 43-year-old founder of a Pasco renewable energy company has been sentenced more than eight years in prison for defrauding the government of $9.5 million. Scott C. Johnson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. in Richland. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiracy to defraud the government and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Johnson founded Gen-X Energy Group, an alternative fuel company formerly based in Pasco and Mos...

    >>

  • New WA state rules designed to protect wolves and livestock

    New WA state rules designed to protect wolves and livestock

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-06-02 21:50:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The state of Washington has issued new rules that allow the Department of Fish and Wildlife to move more quickly when a wolf pack begins preying on livestock. The state contends the new rules are intended to reduce the deaths of both wolves and livestock. However the rules were criticized Friday by some environmental groups as making it too easy to hunt down wolves, which are a protected species in Washington. Under th...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The state of Washington has issued new rules that allow the Department of Fish and Wildlife to move more quickly when a wolf pack begins preying on livestock. The state contends the new rules are intended to reduce the deaths of both wolves and livestock. However the rules were criticized Friday by some environmental groups as making it too easy to hunt down wolves, which are a protected species in Washington. Under th...

    >>
    •   