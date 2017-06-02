PHOTOS: 7th Annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is clear for takeoff

PHOTOS: 7th Annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is clear for takeoffPosted: Updated:
Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur>>
Tacoma dad peeling oranges for his graduating daughter since kindergarten leaves the best note in her lunch
TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning. Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment
UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.>>
National Doughnut Day! Free Doughnuts and deals near you
KHQ.COM - National Doughnut Day, or National Donut Day, is celebrated on the first Friday of June every year. The day started all the way back in 1938 when the Salvation Army created it to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. During the war, two Salvation Army volunteers came up with the idea of providing doughnuts to soldiers. Today, there are many doughnut shops offering FREE and discounted doughnuts!>>
Police bust retail theft ring
SPOKANE - Tyler Engstrom of Spokane was arrested after an asset protection employee at Walmart saw him in line at the Stateline store. Police say Engstrom would find receipts on the ground or the garbage can, take the receipt, steal the items listed, and return them to get cash. According to police, Engstrom and several others have committed this fraud at the Post Falls, Hayden, and Spokane area Walmarts. "I couldn't put a>>
Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime
With summer coming up, one mother is concerned for her neighborhood, and for a good reason. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place.>>
PHOTOS: 7th Annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is clear for takeoff
SPOKANE, Wash. - Clear for takeoff: the 7th annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is scheduled for this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Neighbor Day is a family-friendly event and a fun way to pend a few hours Attendees can experience history in motion by taking a ride on one of five airplanes showcased by Everett, Washington's Pained Field-based Historic Flight Foundation: P-51 Mustang F8F Bearcat TBM Avenger DC-3 DHC-2>>
Founder of Pasco green energy company sentenced for fraud
PASCO, Wash. (AP) - A 43-year-old founder of a Pasco renewable energy company has been sentenced more than eight years in prison for defrauding the government of $9.5 million. Scott C. Johnson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. in Richland. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiracy to defraud the government and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Johnson founded Gen-X Energy Group, an alternative fuel company formerly based in Pasco and Mos...>>
New WA state rules designed to protect wolves and livestock
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The state of Washington has issued new rules that allow the Department of Fish and Wildlife to move more quickly when a wolf pack begins preying on livestock. The state contends the new rules are intended to reduce the deaths of both wolves and livestock. However the rules were criticized Friday by some environmental groups as making it too easy to hunt down wolves, which are a protected species in Washington. Under th...>>
Press groups urge congressional probe on assault of reporter
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A national coalition of press groups is asking a congressional ethics panel to consider disciplinary measures against Montana's newly elected congressman, who is charged with throwing a reporter to the ground during a confrontation a day before the election. Republican Greg Gianforte has yet to face a judge on the misdemeanor assault charge, which further intensified attention to a race that had already garnered wide national coverage. Gi...>>
Trump signs bills into law to help law enforcement
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed two bills into law to help public safety officers and military veterans. One measure prioritizes the hiring and training of veterans to become law enforcement officers, giving preference to certain Justice Department grant applications from state and local law enforcement agencies that use the money to hire veterans.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS WATER CRISIS: Water not safe to drink
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The latest update on the Airway Heights water crisis was released Friday morning and according to the Airway Heights Fire Department, the most recent test results show that the water is not safe to drink. Fire Chief Mitch Metzger released the following statement Friday morning.>>
Kathy Griffin: "I think the President is a fool'
KHQ.COM - Kathy Griffin may regret publishing video of her participating in a photo shoot holding a bloody, severed head of President Trump, but she's not backing down or shying away from him. That she mad very clear in a press conference with her attorney where they both took turns discussing the fallout since the images went viral on Tuesday.>>
Kids scuffle at kindergarten party ends with Pennsylvania dad fatally shot
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - Police say a Pennsylvania man was hosting a kindergarten graduation party for his son and several other children when he was fatally shot. Witnesses tell state police that a fight or rough play between the victim's 6-year-old son and another 6-year-old led to an argument between adults at a Wednesday evening party in Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre>>
Cleveland mob associate agrees to plea deal to avoid prison for multi-million dollar scam
CLEVELAND (AP) - A reputed member of the Gambino crime family and former son-in-law of John Gotti has agreed to a plea deal to avoid prison in what authorities originally said was a multi-million dollar scam involving stolen cars and scrap metal in Cleveland. Cleveland.com reports 56-year-old Carmine "The Bull" Agnello agreed to plead guilty or no contest to three low-level felonies Thursday and pay $180,000.>>
