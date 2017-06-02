PHOTOS: 7th Annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is clear for takeoff

Clear for takeoff: the 7th annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is scheduled for this weekend and KHQ got an inside look ahead of Saturday's event.

Neighbor Day is a family-friendly event and a fun way to spend a few hours exploring aircraft and exhibits without a full day of commitment.

It will take place at Felts Field Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can experience history in motion by taking a ride on one of five airplanes showcased by Everett, Washington's Pained Field-based Historic Flight Foundation:

P-51 Mustang

F8F Bearcat

TBM Avenger

DC-3

DHC-2

Prices vary from plane to plane, but reservation can be made through Historic Flight Foundation Visitor Services at (425) 348-3200 or onsite Saturday.

Helicopter rides will also be available from Inland Helicopter.

Attendees can get up close to other Felts Field-based aircraft such as the Spokane County Sheriff Department's helicopter.