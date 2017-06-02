Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

Can this be for real?

A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.

A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.

The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'"

The party will take place June 17th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What does a "BBQ Dad" do, exactly? Duties include:

Grilling hamburgers and hot dogs (whilst drinking beer, of course)

Bringing your own grill (subject to change, but meat will be provided by party planners)

Referring to attendees as Big Guy, Chief, Sport, Champ, etc.

Talk about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck, Jimmy Buffet, etc.

The perfect candidate will meet the following qualifications:

A minimum of 18 years experience as a father

A minimum of 10 years grilling experience

An appreciation of cold beer on a hot summer day

Bonus points if your name is Bill, Randy or Dave.

Interested dads must submit a selfie to be considered for the part.

The group who posted the advertisement says they won't be able to pay their "BBQ Dad" in cash, but they will be providing them with all of the food and cold beer that their heart desires.