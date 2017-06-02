Detectives search for second suspect in armed robbery

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe was involved in an armed robbery and assault Friday morning.

32-year-old Richard A. Rod is one of two suspects in the attack on E. Portland.

Deputies say the victim told them he had several stab wounds and was violently beaten by two men.

A Spokane Valley SWAT team and SCSO detectives arrested one man involved, 31-year-old Blain M. Peterson, on charges of first degree robbery along with first and third degree assault.

Deputies believe Rod left the the home just before the SWAT team arrived Friday morning.

Deputies said they found several photos of Rod, a convicted felon, posing with rifles inside the home, but did not find any of the weapons in the pictures.

Anyone with information about the incident, or knows where Rod might be is asked to call 911.

Anyone who sees Rod should not approach him, as he may be armed.