Five new nonstop flights added to Spokane International Airport

The Spokane region is taking flight this summer with five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and major cities across the country. Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines have all expanded service to the city.



Southwest has added nonstop service to San Diego and Sacramento, United has added San Francisco and Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), while American has added a Dallas nonstop.



The new flights start this Sunday, June 4, when Southwest Airlines begins daily nonstop service from Spokane International Airport to San Diego. This flight is seasonal and will be available until August 31.



The other new nonstop flights, which are all permanent with year-round availability, are:



• June 8: Spokane to Chicago-O’Hare (United)

• June 8: Spokane to San Francisco (United)

• July 5: Spokane to Sacramento (Southwest)

• August 1: Spokane to Dallas-Fort Worth (American)



The five new additions are a dramatic jump from 11 to 16 nonstop flights to Spokane. Nonstop service is already available to other cities, including Boise, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City and Seattle.