Moses Lake felon busted for illegal marijuana operation

Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) busted a Moses Lake man for the second time in five years for his illegal marijuana business.

INET searched 58-year-old tephen R. Sandberg's home Thursday after learning that he was running an online marijuana retail business.

INET seized 75 marijuana plants, over 15 lbs of processed marijuana, and several marijuana derivatives including oil he had extracted from the plants.

Sandberg was busted by INET at the same home back in 2012. He was convicted of unlawful manufacture and possession of marijuana.

The felony conviction prevents Sandberg from being able to operate a legal marijuana business because his drug conviction was prior to the passage of Washington's marijuana law change enacted in 2013. The law states that those applying for a retailer's license cannot have a felony conviction within the last ten years.