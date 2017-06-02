Officer helps woman change tires after someone slashes them

A hero isn't always about doing something extraordinary. Sometimes it's just about being the person at the right time.

It started as a fairly simple call: someone had slashed the tires of a car at the NorthTown Mall.

A woman was now stuck needing to pick up her child.

"I went there took the report, but couldn't find the suspect at the time," said Spokane Police Officer Brandon Roy.

The lady was now late to pick up her child. Officer Roy knew he had to lend a helping hand, so he offered to change the tire for her.

"Everything was taken care of," Officer Roy said. "She was able to get back on the road.."

Officer Roy didn't want any thanks. He says he's just happy to serve.

"Just doing my job," said Officer Roy. "Like I said, if I was off duty, I would have done the same thing."

To Officer Roy: thanks for being a stand up officer helping out the Spokane community.