Snake on the loose: owner searches Spokane for 'Pancake' the lost Python

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Meet Pancake: a Ball Python that's two and a half feet long and on the loose in Spokane.

"It's not for sure she got out of the house, but the possibilities was real enough." said Miranda, Pancake's owner.

This is not your typical missing pet, but Miranda's and her friend Laura decided to post Pancake's picture on a Facebook page for lost pets.

After Pancake got out of her enclosure, Miranda said she opened up a window and turned her ceiling fan on in the room where Pancake was.

She wanted to circulate the air after several days of warm weather.

Miranda says she is worried that she might have went right out the window when she wasn't looking. 

Pancake isn't the only Ball Python that Miranda has. In fact, she breeds them and has around 30.

"She's the only one to have ever escaped," Miranda said. 

Don't worry, Pancake is harmless. Miranda says she spends much of her time hiding because she is very shy.

"I think she probably found the closest dark place to hide," Miranda said.

But what Miranda want's more than anything is not make people afraid that a snake escaped and paint it as a public threat.

