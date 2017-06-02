Spokane Valley mudslide misses home by feet

Only one word can describe what happened: devastation. The earth moved out from underneath the hillside and neighbors could hear the sound of tree roots and branches cracking.

The mudslide happened Thursday in Spokane Valley.

"It's taken all this ground below it and pushed it out into this field," said Paul Moody who was inside the house as this mudslide started.

It took out trees, out buildings and a driveway. What's left is just a big hole, a lot of mud and water. Helicopter footage from the Sheriff's Office shows just how bad this mudslide is.

"The remaining hillside still behind our house is quite saturated with water," Moody explained.

There is risk that the remainder of this hillside could go at any time. Today the department of ecology is surveying the damage.. And they were shocked at what they saw "I was anticipating something significant but not quite as substantial as this.. it's about ten times what I expected to see," Martyn Quinn said.

Martyn and his crew hope they can help the Moody's to deal with this disaster.

"We are hoping that we will be able to provide some level of assistance financial and technical," Martyn said.

The Moody's house has been deemed unsafe by the county.. But they still have limited entry to gather personal items, but Paul is just grateful that family was safe and that the slide just missed the house.