Police say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wife

(AP) - Authorities say officers have arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife southeast of Yakima.



The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call Friday morning from the teenage children of a woman they said was missing near the town of Granger.



Investigators say the teens told them their parents argued Thursday night and that their father was intoxicated. When they awoke Friday, they told authorities their father was gone and they couldn't find their mother.



The sheriff's office says human remains were then discovered on the property but the cause and manner of death wasn't readily apparent. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.



The sheriff's office says the victim has been identified as 37-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Castillo.



The name of the man arrested wasn't released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/2/2017 7:51:21 PM (GMT -7:00)