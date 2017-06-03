Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley

One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl.

That was the moment the woman says she will never forget.

When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her.

"He looked right at me dead in the eyes and said 'if I throw this ball into the woods and your dog goes after it will she come back to you?' I almost died. I was like oh my gosh I'm not in a good situation," the woman told KHQ.

She left, but the man followed her home.

The next day, the man got arrested.

Opeyemi Ekundayo was booked into jail for rape and unlawful imprisonment.

Friday new court documents show police say he kidnapped a 16-year-old homeless girl from downtown Spokane and molested her for several hours in his car in peaceful valley.

The girl said she tried to escape, but he locked the doors each time.

In a jail house interview with our partners at the Spokesman-Review, Ekundayo offered a different version of events, saying the two were "playing hand games and playing with ourselves."

He went on to add that she never made him think he wasn't allowed to touch her.