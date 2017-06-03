Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Opeyemi Ekundayo's Facebook Courtesy Opeyemi Ekundayo's Facebook
SPOKANE, Wash. -

One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl.

That was the moment the woman says she will never forget. 

When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her.

"He looked right at me dead in the eyes and said 'if I throw this ball into the woods and your dog goes after it will she come back to you?' I almost died. I was like oh my gosh I'm not in a good situation," the woman told KHQ.         

She left, but the man followed her home. 

The next day, the man got arrested.   

Opeyemi Ekundayo was booked into jail for rape and unlawful imprisonment.  

Friday new court documents show police say he kidnapped a 16-year-old homeless girl from downtown Spokane and molested her for several hours in his car in peaceful valley.   

The girl said she tried to escape, but he locked the doors each time.  

In a jail house interview with our partners at the Spokesman-Review, Ekundayo offered a different version of events, saying the two were "playing hand games and playing with ourselves."    

He went on to add that she never made him think he wasn't allowed to touch her.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill

    Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:47:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur 

    >>

  • Tacoma dad peeling oranges for his graduating daughter since kindergarten leaves the best note in her lunch

    Tacoma dad peeling oranges for his graduating daughter since kindergarten leaves the best note in her lunch

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-06-02 15:56:25 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning.  Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges. 

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning.  Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges. 

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment

    Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-06-02 12:42:21 GMT

    UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.

    >>

    UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley

    Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:16:46 GMT
    Courtesy Opeyemi Ekundayo's FacebookCourtesy Opeyemi Ekundayo's Facebook

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget.  When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget.  When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes 

    >>

  • Police say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wife

    Police say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wife

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-06-03 03:50:13 GMT
    Police say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wifePolice say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wife

    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say officers have arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife southeast of Yakima. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call Friday morning from the teenage children of a woman they said was missing near the town of Granger. Investigators say the teens told them their parents argued Thursday night and that their father was intoxicated. When they awoke Friday, they ...

    >>

    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say officers have arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife southeast of Yakima. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call Friday morning from the teenage children of a woman they said was missing near the town of Granger. Investigators say the teens told them their parents argued Thursday night and that their father was intoxicated. When they awoke Friday, they ...

    >>

  • Spokane Valley mudslide misses home by feet

    Spokane Valley mudslide misses home by feet

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-06-03 03:38:48 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Only one word can describe what happened: devastation.  The earth moved out from underneath the hillside and neighbors could hear the sound of tree roots and branches cracking. The mudslide happened Thursday in Spokane Valley. "It's taken all this ground below it and pushed it out into this field," said Paul Moody who was inside the house as this mudslide started. It took out trees, out buildings and a 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Only one word can describe what happened: devastation.  The earth moved out from underneath the hillside and neighbors could hear the sound of tree roots and branches cracking. The mudslide happened Thursday in Spokane Valley. "It's taken all this ground below it and pushed it out into this field," said Paul Moody who was inside the house as this mudslide started. It took out trees, out buildings and a 

    >>
    •   