Man arrested with AK-47 wanted to 'clean up the streets'

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Police in an unmarked vehicle arrested a man Friday afternoon after they saw him point a rifle out a window of his car near the Union Gospel Mission Shelter.

It happened around 3:12 p.m. when Police Anti-Crime Team officers driving an unmarked police vehicle saw Nicholas McRae point a rife out the window of his vehicle in the area of Union Gospel Mission near 1224 E. Trent Ave. This location is known for having several people inside and outside the building.

Officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Team then attempted to prevent a shooting by conducting a stop on the suspect using their emergency lights. McRae didn't stop and officers gave chase. McRae hit two cars near Trent and Haminto causing minor injuries to one driver while he was attempting to get away.

Officers eventually used a PIT maneuver on McRae's car, causing it to stop. McRae then took off on foot at Spokane Falls Blvd and Riverpoint Blvd. toward the Riverpoint Campus. Several officers took the man into custody. McRae told officers he was carrying a gun to clean up the streets.

A search warrant was served on McRae's car. The search found an AK-47 with a drum magazine, loaded with 63 rounds of live 7.62 ammo. There was also a loaded handgun in the vehicle. Both the AK-47 and handgun were within reach of McRae.

McRae is a convicted felon and police say more serious felony charges are pending.

    •   