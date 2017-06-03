Robbery suspect in custody after posting escape on Facebook - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Robbery suspect in custody after posting escape on Facebook

Photo Courtesy Elmore County Jail Photo Courtesy Elmore County Jail
BOISE, Idaho -

Mountain Home police say they have suspect in custody after a man attempted to rob a Walmart and later narrated his escape on a live Facebook video.
    
The Idaho Statesman reports that Jason Granger of White Lake, Michigan was purchasing a money gram Thursday when police say he demanded money and showed a holster.
    
According to authorities, police found a live video of Granger boasting that officers would never catch him and that he had stolen the bicycle he was riding from a community center. The video also included Granger saying he stole food from the community center to make a "survival pack."
    
Two Idaho State Police troopers spotted Granger on Interstate 84 and held him at gunpoint until Mountain Home officers drove out to arrest him.
    
Granger has been booked into the Elmore County Jail on attempted armed robbery and burglary charges.
    
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

    •   