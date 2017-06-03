Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital

Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospitalPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget. When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget. When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes>>
Five new nonstop flights added to Spokane International Airport
Five new nonstop flights added to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane region is taking flight this summer with five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and major cities across the country. Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines have all expanded service to the city. Southwest has added nonstop service to San Diego and Sacramento, United has added San Francisco and Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), while American has added a Dallas nonstop.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane region is taking flight this summer with five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and major cities across the country. Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines have all expanded service to the city. Southwest has added nonstop service to San Diego and Sacramento, United has added San Francisco and Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), while American has added a Dallas nonstop.>>
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
Police say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wife
Police say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wife
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say officers have arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife southeast of Yakima. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call Friday morning from the teenage children of a woman they said was missing near the town of Granger. Investigators say the teens told them their parents argued Thursday night and that their father was intoxicated. When they awoke Friday, they ...>>
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say officers have arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife southeast of Yakima. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call Friday morning from the teenage children of a woman they said was missing near the town of Granger. Investigators say the teens told them their parents argued Thursday night and that their father was intoxicated. When they awoke Friday, they ...>>
Spokane Valley mudslide misses home by feet
Spokane Valley mudslide misses home by feet
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Only one word can describe what happened: devastation. The earth moved out from underneath the hillside and neighbors could hear the sound of tree roots and branches cracking. The mudslide happened Thursday in Spokane Valley. "It's taken all this ground below it and pushed it out into this field," said Paul Moody who was inside the house as this mudslide started. It took out trees, out buildings and a>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Only one word can describe what happened: devastation. The earth moved out from underneath the hillside and neighbors could hear the sound of tree roots and branches cracking. The mudslide happened Thursday in Spokane Valley. "It's taken all this ground below it and pushed it out into this field," said Paul Moody who was inside the house as this mudslide started. It took out trees, out buildings and a>>
Tacoma dad peeling oranges for his graduating daughter since kindergarten leaves the best note in her lunch
Tacoma dad peeling oranges for his graduating daughter since kindergarten leaves the best note in her lunch
TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning. Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges.>>
TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning. Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Juvenile killed, 7 others injured in Idaho crash
Juvenile killed, 7 others injured in Idaho crash
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - A 15-year-old eastern Idaho girl has died and seven other juveniles sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Pocatello. Idaho State Police tell the Idaho State Journal that 19-year-old James Smith lost control of his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 3:25 a.m. and it overturned down and embankment.>>
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - A 15-year-old eastern Idaho girl has died and seven other juveniles sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Pocatello. Idaho State Police tell the Idaho State Journal that 19-year-old James Smith lost control of his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 3:25 a.m. and it overturned down and embankment.>>
Jury trial in police killing case to remain in N. Idaho
Jury trial in police killing case to remain in N. Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho judge has ruled that the jury trial for a man accused of killing a Coeur d'Alene police officer will remain in Kootenai County. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that 1st District Judge Lansing Haynes on Thursday rejected a defense motion to move the trial to Ada County in southwest Idaho.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho judge has ruled that the jury trial for a man accused of killing a Coeur d'Alene police officer will remain in Kootenai County. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that 1st District Judge Lansing Haynes on Thursday rejected a defense motion to move the trial to Ada County in southwest Idaho.>>
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
Trump to push for overhaul of roads, bridges, waterways
Trump to push for overhaul of roads, bridges, waterways
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House controversies. Trump is expected to speak from the Rose Garden on Monday about reorganizing the nation's air traffic control system.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House controversies. Trump is expected to speak from the Rose Garden on Monday about reorganizing the nation's air traffic control system.>>
Five new nonstop flights added to Spokane International Airport
Five new nonstop flights added to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane region is taking flight this summer with five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and major cities across the country. Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines have all expanded service to the city. Southwest has added nonstop service to San Diego and Sacramento, United has added San Francisco and Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), while American has added a Dallas nonstop.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane region is taking flight this summer with five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and major cities across the country. Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines have all expanded service to the city. Southwest has added nonstop service to San Diego and Sacramento, United has added San Francisco and Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), while American has added a Dallas nonstop.>>
Cosby accuser calm and focused as trial nears, friends say
Cosby accuser calm and focused as trial nears, friends say
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in suburban Philadelphia in a sexual assault case that will largely rest on the testimony of one woman: Andrea Constand. Friends describe the 44-year-old Constand as upbeat, calm and focused ahead of the trial. She met Cosby when she worked for the women's basketball team at Temple University, the actor-comedian's alma mater.>>
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in suburban Philadelphia in a sexual assault case that will largely rest on the testimony of one woman: Andrea Constand. Friends describe the 44-year-old Constand as upbeat, calm and focused ahead of the trial. She met Cosby when she worked for the women's basketball team at Temple University, the actor-comedian's alma mater.>>
Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital
Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital
LONDON (AP) - Pop star Ariana Grande has made a surprise visit to her young fans injured in the Manchester Arena. The attack at Grande's concert last week killed 22 people and injured dozens of others, many of them teenagers. Grande shared an image of her visit to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital with her 107 million Instagram followers. The caption was simply a heart.>>
LONDON (AP) - Pop star Ariana Grande has made a surprise visit to her young fans injured in the Manchester Arena. The attack at Grande's concert last week killed 22 people and injured dozens of others, many of them teenagers. Grande shared an image of her visit to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital with her 107 million Instagram followers. The caption was simply a heart.>>
Police: Sammamish pizza shop employees also peddled drugs
Police: Sammamish pizza shop employees also peddled drugs
SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) - Five employees at a western Washington state pizza restaurant police say were selling drugs in the parking lot have been arrested. The King County Sheriff's Office tells the Seattle Times that the arrests on Friday followed a months-long investigation called "Operation Extra Olives.">>
SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) - Five employees at a western Washington state pizza restaurant police say were selling drugs in the parking lot have been arrested. The King County Sheriff's Office tells the Seattle Times that the arrests on Friday followed a months-long investigation called "Operation Extra Olives.">>
Robbery suspect in custody after posting escape on Facebook
Robbery suspect in custody after posting escape on Facebook
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Mountain Home police say they have suspect in custody after a man attempted to rob a Walmart and later narrated his escape on a live Facebook video. The Idaho Statesman reports that Jason Granger of White Lake, Michigan was purchasing a money gram Thursday when police say he demanded money and showed a holster.>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Mountain Home police say they have suspect in custody after a man attempted to rob a Walmart and later narrated his escape on a live Facebook video. The Idaho Statesman reports that Jason Granger of White Lake, Michigan was purchasing a money gram Thursday when police say he demanded money and showed a holster.>>
Man arrested with AK-47 wanted to 'clean up the streets'
Man arrested with AK-47 wanted to 'clean up the streets'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police in an unmarked vehicle arrested a man Friday afternoon after they saw him point a rifle out a window of his car near the Union Gospel Mission Shelter.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police in an unmarked vehicle arrested a man Friday afternoon after they saw him point a rifle out a window of his car near the Union Gospel Mission Shelter.>>