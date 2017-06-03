Jury trial in police killing case to remain in N. Idaho

A northern Idaho judge has ruled that the jury trial for a man accused of killing a Coeur d'Alene police officer will remain in Kootenai County.



The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that 1st District Judge Lansing Haynes on Thursday rejected a defense motion to move the trial to Ada County in southwest Idaho.



Twenty-six-year-old Jonathan Renfro is charged with first-degree murder, grand theft, removing a law-enforcement officer's firearm, concealing evidence, robbery and eluding police in connection to the May 2015 shooting death of Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore.



Haynes ruled that evidence presented doesn't prove Renfro can't receive a fair trial in Kootenai County.



Haynes says that the bulk of publicity in the case consists of accurate representations of the allegations leading to charges against Renfro.



