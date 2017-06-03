Emergency crews rescue rafters stuck in tree on Spokane River

Emergency crews responded to a water rescue call Saturday afternoon at People's Park in Spokane. The call came in just before 1:30 p.m. near Riverside and Clarke.

Rescue crews entered the river and found a group of about four rafters stuck in a tree in the middle of the river. A fifth rafter was thrown from the raft and had to swim to safety. He tells KHQ that the river was running strong and fast Saturday, but that the group was are unhurt. The rafter says the group was not wearing life jackets Saturday.

Crews worked Saturday to get the group out of the tree and safely to shore.

While no serious injuries were reported, it's a good reminder that even though the weather is getting warmer, the rivers are still running high, strong and fast because of snowmelt from the winter months.