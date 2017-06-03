Emergency crews rescue rafters stuck in tree on Spokane River - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Emergency crews responded to a water rescue call Saturday afternoon at People's Park in Spokane. The call came in just before 1:30 p.m. near Riverside and Clarke.

Rescue crews entered the river and found a group of about four rafters stuck in a tree in the middle of the river. A fifth rafter was thrown from the raft and had to swim to safety. He tells KHQ that the river was running strong and fast Saturday, but that the group was are unhurt. The rafter says the group was not wearing life jackets Saturday.

Crews worked Saturday to get the group out of the tree and safely to shore.

While no serious injuries were reported, it's a good reminder that even though the weather is getting warmer, the rivers are still running high, strong and fast because of snowmelt from the winter months.

  Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

  Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget.  When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes 

  Five new nonstop flights added to Spokane International Airport

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane region is taking flight this summer with five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and major cities across the country. Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines have all expanded service to the city. Southwest has added nonstop service to San Diego and Sacramento, United has added San Francisco and Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), while American has added a Dallas nonstop.

  Vehicle hits people in London; stabbings nearby

    LONDON (AP) - London police say they are responding to reports that a vehicle hit pedestrians on London Bridge and that there were stabbings at busy Borough Market nearby. Soon after they responded to another incident in the Vauxhall area, over a mile away.

  Emergency crews rescue rafters stuck in tree on Spokane River

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Emergency crews responded to a water rescue call Saturday afternoon at People's Park in Spokane. The call came in just before 1:30 p.m. near Riverside and Clarke. Rescue crews entered the river and found a group of about four rafters stuck in a tree in the middle of the river. A fifth rafter was thrown from the raft and had to swim to safety.

  Juvenile killed, 7 others injured in Idaho crash

    POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - A 15-year-old eastern Idaho girl has died and seven other juveniles sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Pocatello.  Idaho State Police tell the Idaho State Journal that 19-year-old James Smith lost control of his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 3:25 a.m. and it overturned down and embankment.

