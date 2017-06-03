Pilot makes emergency landing near State Route 27

Washington State Patrol responded to an emergency landing of an aircraft off of State Route 27 south of the town of Garfield just after before noon on Saturday.

Trooper Jeff Sevigney said the plane had to make an emergency landing because of mechanical issues.

Trooper citied pilot for "wings off the roadway" ??. #NotARealCharge pic.twitter.com/RHJ7QuAa3e — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) June 4, 2017

According to the FAA database, the fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft is registered to a man from Richland, Washington. The FAA report says the plane is amateur-built.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.