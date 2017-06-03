Airway Heights fire chief says water flushing is working

Saturday marks day 19 of the Airway Heights water crisis and there's still no end in sight. Another round of water tests came back Friday and the results show it's still not safe to drink.

The city says they're now hoping that will change by the middle of next week. In the meantime, they'll keep handing out bottled water to residents as they continue to flush the water system of potential contaminants. The Airway Heights Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger, says they've flushed 25 million gallons of water, which is the entire system, almost four times.

While it's taking longer than expected, Chief Metzger says it should be worth it.

"As we've been doing the testing, we've been able to show that we're dropping the levels clear to non-detect level. So we know it works, we just have to keep working at it," Metzger said.

If you live in Airway Heights, Chief Metzger says you can actually help them flush the system. The more you water your grass, wash your car or flush your toilet, the faster it will go.