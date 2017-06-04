Suspect in Portland stabbings built life around hate speech - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suspect in Portland stabbings built life around hate speech

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. -

The suspect charged with fatally stabbing two Portland men who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenage girls built his life around hate speech and his right to use it.
    
Convicted felon Jeremy Joseph Christian littered social media with posts about his hatred of just about everything and everyone.
    
Prosecutors say that after years of quietly spewing his anger on social media, the 35-year-old acted on his fury last week on a light-rail train.
    
He's accused of screaming anti-Muslim insults at the two girls and then slitting the throats of three men who came to their defense. Two of the men died, and a third was badly wounded in the May 26 attack.
    
After his release from prison, Christian sold comic books on the street.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:56:51 GMT
    Courtesy thelittlehoneybee.comCourtesy thelittlehoneybee.com

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

    Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-06-04 16:22:10 GMT
    ISP needs the public's help investigating a hit-and-run crashISP needs the public's help investigating a hit-and-run crash

    DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.

    >>

    DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.

    >>

  • Man arrested with AK-47 claims self-defense

    Man arrested with AK-47 claims self-defense

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:54:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Ram missing in Dishman Hills area finally back home

    Ram missing in Dishman Hills area finally back home

    Sunday, June 4 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-06-04 19:40:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family whose pet ram has been missing since last month has finally been caught. We told you about the search for Ramchop on Wednesday. His family told us Ramchop was friendly but hard to catch. People around the community spotted the ram in the Dishman Hills area, but it wasn't until Sunday morning that Ramchop was able to be caught.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family whose pet ram has been missing since last month has finally been caught. We told you about the search for Ramchop on Wednesday. His family told us Ramchop was friendly but hard to catch. People around the community spotted the ram in the Dishman Hills area, but it wasn't until Sunday morning that Ramchop was able to be caught.

    >>

  • Grande returns to stage Sunday for Manchester benefit show

    Grande returns to stage Sunday for Manchester benefit show

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:25:28 GMT

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Ariana Grande is scheduled to take the stage again Sunday in Manchester, England, for a star-studded benefit concert to help victims of a suicide bombing that struck her last concert and killed 22 people.      Grande will be joined by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and many other top acts at the concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground.

    >>

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Ariana Grande is scheduled to take the stage again Sunday in Manchester, England, for a star-studded benefit concert to help victims of a suicide bombing that struck her last concert and killed 22 people.      Grande will be joined by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and many other top acts at the concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground.

    >>

  • Portland man arrested felony DUI was 7 times over legal limit

    Portland man arrested felony DUI was 7 times over legal limit

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:05:16 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. - Police in Portland responded to a concerned citizen's call Friday afternoon after a driver was seen driving below the speed limit and crossing lanes of traffic.When police arrived they found the car stopped in the road near an intersection. Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver collapsed over the steering wheel.

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. - Police in Portland responded to a concerned citizen's call Friday afternoon after a driver was seen driving below the speed limit and crossing lanes of traffic.When police arrived they found the car stopped in the road near an intersection. Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver collapsed over the steering wheel.

    >>
    •   