Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Officee is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday.

Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash. When deputies arrived on scene they found 45-year-old Rodney H. Russell of Coeur d'Alene seriously injured and laying just off the east side of the arterial surface of 15th St. Russell suffered significant upper body and head trauma, and was rushed to Kootenai Health, where he is listed in critical condition.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Offic Traffic Team was called out and has taken over the investigation.

The initial investigation indicates that Russell was walking along the east shoulder of N. 15th St. when he was hit by a northbound vehicle. The driver did not stop or try to help the man.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect vehicle. If anyone has any information they feel is related to the investigation, they are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300 or submit an anonymous tip online here:http://www.kcsheriff.com/anonymous-tip.html