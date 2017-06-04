Timeline: How events unfolded in London's latest attack - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Timeline: How events unfolded in London's latest attack

Posted: Updated:
LONDON -

Britain suffered its third major extremist attack in three months on Saturday night when three men using a van and knives killed seven people in a busy area of London. This is how the attack at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, which also left dozens injured, unfolded:
    
9:58 p.m, Saturday, June 3: A van entered London Bridge crossing the River Thames from north to south. The van mounted the sidewalk on the bridge and struck pedestrians. It later crashed outside the Barrowboy & Banker pub near stairs leading down to Borough Market. Three men left the vehicle and headed into the market, where they began stabbing people in pubs and restaurants while patrons and workers took cover and tried to help the wounded.
    
10:07 p.m.: Ambulance services were called to respond to reports of a white van ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes.
    
10:08 p.m.: Police were also summoned to the scene. Officers searching for the attackers went through bars and restaurants as staff and customers hid.
    
10:16 p.m.: Eight minutes after police were first called, three male suspects were shot dead by eight armed officers near the Wheatsheaf pub on Stoney Street. A member of the public is also wounded in the "unprecedented" police gunfire, but not critically injured.
    
12:25 a.m., Sunday, June 4: Police declare the attacks on the bridge and at the restaurants and pubs as terror attacks.
    
6 a.m.: London Ambulance Service reports that six people died at the scene, and at least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals overnight. More than 80 medics attended the scene.
    
9:30 a.m.: Police say the death toll from the attacks stands at seven victims.
    
1 p.m.: Police say counterterrorism officers raided addresses in Barking, east London, arresting 12 people in connection with the attack.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:56:51 GMT
    Courtesy thelittlehoneybee.comCourtesy thelittlehoneybee.com

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

    Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-06-04 16:22:10 GMT
    ISP needs the public's help investigating a hit-and-run crashISP needs the public's help investigating a hit-and-run crash

    DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.

    >>

    DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.

    >>

  • Man arrested with AK-47 claims self-defense

    Man arrested with AK-47 claims self-defense

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:54:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Ram missing in Dishman Hills area finally back home

    Ram missing in Dishman Hills area finally back home

    Sunday, June 4 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-06-04 19:40:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family whose pet ram has been missing since last month has finally been caught. We told you about the search for Ramchop on Wednesday. His family told us Ramchop was friendly but hard to catch. People around the community spotted the ram in the Dishman Hills area, but it wasn't until Sunday morning that Ramchop was able to be caught.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family whose pet ram has been missing since last month has finally been caught. We told you about the search for Ramchop on Wednesday. His family told us Ramchop was friendly but hard to catch. People around the community spotted the ram in the Dishman Hills area, but it wasn't until Sunday morning that Ramchop was able to be caught.

    >>

  • Grande returns to stage Sunday for Manchester benefit show

    Grande returns to stage Sunday for Manchester benefit show

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:25:28 GMT

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Ariana Grande is scheduled to take the stage again Sunday in Manchester, England, for a star-studded benefit concert to help victims of a suicide bombing that struck her last concert and killed 22 people.      Grande will be joined by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and many other top acts at the concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground.

    >>

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Ariana Grande is scheduled to take the stage again Sunday in Manchester, England, for a star-studded benefit concert to help victims of a suicide bombing that struck her last concert and killed 22 people.      Grande will be joined by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and many other top acts at the concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground.

    >>

  • Portland man arrested felony DUI was 7 times over legal limit

    Portland man arrested felony DUI was 7 times over legal limit

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-06-04 18:05:16 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. - Police in Portland responded to a concerned citizen's call Friday afternoon after a driver was seen driving below the speed limit and crossing lanes of traffic.When police arrived they found the car stopped in the road near an intersection. Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver collapsed over the steering wheel.

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. - Police in Portland responded to a concerned citizen's call Friday afternoon after a driver was seen driving below the speed limit and crossing lanes of traffic.When police arrived they found the car stopped in the road near an intersection. Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver collapsed over the steering wheel.

    >>
    •   