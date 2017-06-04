Portland man arrested felony DUI was 7 times over legal limit

Police in Portland responded to a concerned citizen's call Friday afternoon after a driver was seen driving below the speed limit and crossing lanes of traffic.When police arrived they found the car stopped in the road near an intersection.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver collapsed over the steering wheel. Medics were called and it was determined that the man, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Davis, was taken to the hospital because of how drunk he was.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division continued to investigate and determined Davis' blood alcohol content was 0.573 percent, which is about seven times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Once released from the hospital Davis was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Felony Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Midemeanor Driving While Revoked.