Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a stabbing off of Highway 2 in Airway Heights Sunday.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. at a house in the 15600 of W. Highway 2. A woman called 911 and reported she had been stabbed before the call disconnected When deputies arrived on scene they found a woman on the floor unconscious and bleeding. She was given medical attention but was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was detained a few minutes later in the area and is being questioned.

The woman's roommate told deputies he heard arguing coming from her room but didn't realize she was injured until he went to check on her. She had already called 911 by that time.

Sheriff's deputies are still on scene Sunday afternoon and are working to interview witnesses and gather information to determine exactly what happened. They do not believe there is a danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

As soon as we learn more we will update this story.

