Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights

Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway HeightsPosted: Updated:
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash
DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.>>
Man arrested with AK-47 claims self-defense
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed.>>
As Craigslist ad goes viral, posters hope for Bill Murray BBQ dad
SPOKANE, Wash. - 24 hours after we introduced you to an amazing Craigslist ad about a couple of guys looking for a BBQ dad for their end of the school year party, the story has gone viral. Dane Anderson, the mastermind behind the ad says there's been a lot of dads, a few grandpa's and even aunts reaching out about the ad. Dane says even though they've been grilling up a viral storm, that's not what matters most.>>
Juvenile killed, 7 others injured in Idaho crash
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - A 15-year-old eastern Idaho girl has died and seven other juveniles sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Pocatello. Idaho State Police tell the Idaho State Journal that 19-year-old James Smith lost control of his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 3:25 a.m. and it overturned down and embankment.>>
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget. When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes>>
Photo of man mowing lawn with tornado in background goes viral
THREE HILLS, Alberta - A photo of a Canadian man mowing his lawn with a tornado behind him is causing a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels took the photo of her husband, Theunis, on Friday. A tornado passed by their home in Three Hills, Alberta. No injuries were reported from the tornado, but there were reports of downed trees and damaged houses.>>
Analyst group: IS claims London attack
LONDON (AP) - The SITE Intelligence Group says Islamic State's news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State's Aamaq news service cited "a security source" in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.>>
Portland rally, counter protests draw thousands
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Crowds have swelled to several thousand as demonstrators from varying groups have converged in downtown Portland. A pro-Donald Trump free speech rally organized by a conservative group has begun. Kyle Chapman, the speaker for the planned event, told media earlier Sunday that it's good to see people "uniting under the banner of American nationalism.">>
Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a stabbing off of Highway 2 in Airway Heights Sunday. The call came in around 11:30 a.m. at a house in the 15600 of W. Highway 2. A woman called 911 and reported she had been stabbed before the call disconnected When deputies arrived on scene they found a woman on the floor unconscious and bleeding.>>
Ram missing in Dishman Hills area finally back home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family whose pet ram has been missing since last month has finally been caught. We told you about the search for Ramchop on Wednesday. His family told us Ramchop was friendly but hard to catch. People around the community spotted the ram in the Dishman Hills area, but it wasn't until Sunday morning that Ramchop was able to be caught.>>
Grande returns to stage Sunday for Manchester benefit show
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Ariana Grande is scheduled to take the stage again Sunday in Manchester, England, for a star-studded benefit concert to help victims of a suicide bombing that struck her last concert and killed 22 people. Grande will be joined by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and many other top acts at the concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground.>>
Portland man arrested felony DUI was 7 times over legal limit
PORTLAND, Ore. - Police in Portland responded to a concerned citizen's call Friday afternoon after a driver was seen driving below the speed limit and crossing lanes of traffic.When police arrived they found the car stopped in the road near an intersection. Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver collapsed over the steering wheel.>>
Officials say Trump may not try to block Comey's testimony
WASHINGTON (AP) - Two administration officials say President Donald Trump is leaning against invoking executive privilege to try to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying about their private conversations. The officials say there's been no final decision and the matter remains under discussion. Trump's known to change his mind on major issues.>>
Timeline: How events unfolded in London's latest attack
Britain suffered its third major extremist attack in three months on Saturday night when three men using a van and knives killed seven people in a busy area of London. This is how the attack at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, which also left dozens injured, unfolded.>>
Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash
DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.>>
