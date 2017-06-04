Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; suspect arrested

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Update: Spokane County deputies say they have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Airway Heights. Deputies say they have taken arrested 59-year-old Daniel T. Love for second degree murder. He has been transported to the Spokane County Jail where he will be booked for the charge.

Detectives continue to work as they process several crime scenes and conduct interviews.

The victim's name will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

Previous coverage:

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a stabbing off of Highway 2 in Airway Heights Sunday.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. at a house in the 15600 of W. Highway 2. A woman called 911 and reported she had been stabbed before the call disconnected When deputies arrived on scene they found a woman on the floor unconscious and bleeding. She was given medical attention but was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was detained a few minutes later in the area and is being questioned.

The woman's roommate told deputies he heard arguing coming from her room but didn't realize she was injured until he went to check on her. She had already called 911 by that time.

Sheriff's deputies are still on scene Sunday afternoon and are working to interview witnesses and gather information to determine exactly what happened. They do not believe there is a danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

As soon as we learn more we will update this story.

  • Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

  • Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

    Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

    DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.

  • As Craigslist ad goes viral, posters hope for Bill Murray BBQ dad

    As Craigslist ad goes viral, posters hope for Bill Murray BBQ dad

    SPOKANE, Wash. - 24 hours after we introduced you to an amazing Craigslist ad about a couple of guys looking for a BBQ dad for their end of the school year party, the story has gone viral.   Dane Anderson, the mastermind behind the ad says there's been a lot of dads, a few grandpa's and even aunts reaching out about the ad. Dane says even though they've been grilling up a viral storm, that's not what matters most.

  • Spokane woman searching for stolen skateboard with sentimental value

    Spokane woman searching for stolen skateboard with sentimental value

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you seen this skateboard? This was stolen out of a woman’s truck early Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. This might not seem like it’s very important, but for this woman, the board means everything. Surveillance video shows a man rummaging through Patri Larese’s car. “He took a bucket full of emergency things that we use,” she says.

  • Arena giant AEG pulls out of Seattle arena process

    Arena giant AEG pulls out of Seattle arena process

    SEATTLE (AP) - One of two groups that submitted plans for a possible renovation of KeyArena is withdrawing from the process, citing issues with how the city has conducted the process. Seattle Partners - a group that combined arena giant AEG and Hudson Pacific Properties - announced Sunday it is pulling out of the process after submitting plans in April for a proposed $521 million renovation of KeyArena.

  • Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; suspect arrested

    Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; suspect arrested

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Update: Spokane County deputies say they have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Airway Heights. Deputies say they have taken arrested 59-year-old Daniel T. Love for second degree murder. He has been transported to the Spokane County Jail where he will be booked for the charge.

