Portland rally, counter protests draw thousands

PORTLAND, Ore. -

Crowds have swelled to several thousand as demonstrators from varying groups have converged in downtown Portland.
    
A pro-Donald Trump free speech rally organized by a conservative group has begun. Kyle Chapman, the speaker for the planned event, told media earlier Sunday that it's good to see people "uniting under the banner of American nationalism."
    
Meanwhile, a number of community groups have organized counter demonstrations to rally against hate and racism.
    
Hundreds of people on the steps of City Hall are holding signs that read "Our city is greater than hate" and "Black lives matter." They're chanting "love, not hate."
    
Other demonstrators across the street are chanting "USA" and holding banners in support of President Donald Trump.
    
Dozens of police officers and yellow police tape are attempting to keep various groups separated.
    
Police have arrested at least two people and confiscated various weapons.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed. 

    THREE HILLS, Alberta - A photo of a Canadian man mowing his lawn with a tornado behind him is causing a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels took the photo of her husband, Theunis, on Friday. A tornado passed by their home in Three Hills, Alberta. No injuries were reported from the tornado, but there were reports of downed trees and damaged houses.

    LONDON (AP) - The SITE Intelligence Group says Islamic State's news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State's Aamaq news service cited "a security source" in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

