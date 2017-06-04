Photo of man mowing lawn with tornado in background goes viral

A photo of a Canadian man mowing his lawn with a tornado behind him is causing a storm on social media.

Cecilia Wessels took the photo of her husband, Theunis, on Friday. A tornado passed by their home in Three Hills, Alberta. No injuries were reported from the tornado, but there were reports of downed trees and damaged houses.

Cecilia told the Times Colonist newspaper that she was woken from a nap by her daughter, who was trying to get her dad to come inside.

"I literally took the picture to show my mum and dad in South Africa, 'Look there's a tornado,' and now everyone is like, 'Why is your husband mowing the lawn?’” Cecilia Wessels told the newspaper Saturday.

Theunis says the tornado was farther away than it appears in the photo. He also says it was moving away from the home.

"I was keeping an eye on it," he said.