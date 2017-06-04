Arena giant AEG pulls out of Seattle arena process - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Arena giant AEG pulls out of Seattle arena process

Photo: KeyArena at Seattle Center/Facebook
SEATTLE -

 One of two groups that submitted plans for a possible renovation of KeyArena is withdrawing from the process, citing issues with how the city has conducted the process.
    
Seattle Partners - a group that combined arena giant AEG and Hudson Pacific Properties - announced Sunday it is pulling out of the process after submitting plans in April for a proposed $521 million renovation of KeyArena.
    
Seattle Partners was one of two groups to submit proposals for renovation of the arena. Oak View Group was the other group to submit a proposal - a $564 million plan - and has appeared to be the favorite in the process.
    
In a letter to Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, Seattle Partners says it believes it has the best plan, but the city has "failed to conduct a sufficiently thorough, objective and transparent process to properly evaluate the respective strengths and weaknesses of the two proposals."

  Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

  Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

    DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.

  As Craigslist ad goes viral, posters hope for Bill Murray BBQ dad

    SPOKANE, Wash. - 24 hours after we introduced you to an amazing Craigslist ad about a couple of guys looking for a BBQ dad for their end of the school year party, the story has gone viral.   Dane Anderson, the mastermind behind the ad says there's been a lot of dads, a few grandpa's and even aunts reaching out about the ad. Dane says even though they've been grilling up a viral storm, that's not what matters most.

  Spokane woman searching for stolen skateboard with sentimental value

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you seen this skateboard? This was stolen out of a woman's truck early Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. This might not seem like it's very important, but for this woman, the board means everything. Surveillance video shows a man rummaging through Patri Larese's car. "He took a bucket full of emergency things that we use," she says.

  Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; suspect arrested

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Update: Spokane County deputies say they have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Airway Heights. Deputies say they have taken arrested 59-year-old Daniel T. Love for second degree murder. He has been transported to the Spokane County Jail where he will be booked for the charge.

