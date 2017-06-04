Spokane woman searching for stolen skateboard with sentimental value

The skateboard the woman is holding is mising

Have you seen this skateboard? This was stolen out of a woman’s truck early Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m.

This might not seem like it’s very important, but for this woman, the board means everything.

Surveillance video shows a man rummaging through Patri Larese’s car.

“He took a bucket full of emergency things that we use,” she says. “In the other hand was my dear skateboard that I've had for over 20 years. I recently refurbished it and turned it into this really fun longboard.”

It wasn’t just for fun either. She bought that board and another one more than 20 years ago. One was for her and the other was for her brother for his birthday.

“It was always so much fun to spend time with him on the skateboard,” she says.

So when she saw that board in the thief’s hands, “I am so heartbroken. I bawled that morning.”

She’s moving on though.

“It’s just a material thing,” she says.

After all, a thief can’t take her memories. She just hopes others are more careful about locking their doors in the future.

If you know where her skateboard is, call Crime Check 509-456-2233.