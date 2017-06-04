Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford

UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford.



Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.

Our dear friend Chuck Lyford lost control of his race car on the road course and was transported for emergency care. Unfortunately Chuck succumbed to his injuries and we all lost not only a great and talented racer but we also lost a very dear friend.

Our hearts are broken here at Spokane County Raceway for Chuck, his family, and the SOVREN group.

Please keep the Lyford family in your thoughts and prayers."

Friends of Lyford are also turning to social media to honor his life. One friend wrote, "He was absolutely fearless, lived life on his terms, and was a friend unlike any other I have ever had. Chuck's favorite saying was, ''every day counts.'"



PREVIOUS:



A spokesman with the Spokane Festival of Speed says a driver was killed after a crash at the Spokane County Raceway Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Sunday and took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately known as of Sunday night.

As we learn more, we will update this story.