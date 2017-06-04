Man whose picture used in BBQ dad ad talks being a viral sensation

It's a post for a BBQ dad. A group of Spokane boys set out to find a dad for their end of the year school party.

Their post got so many responses from when we first did the story on Friday, that dads from Virginia and even Germany have reached out to the boys wanting to be their BBQ dad.

However, there will truly only be one BBQ dad. The one who is actually in the post!

Doug Sherman is a viral sensation. Dane Anderson, the mastermind behind the post, typed the words "Grill dad" and he found the perfect picture on a website called thelittlehoneybee.com. It was of Doug and Dane never imagined their paths would meet.

Doug and Dane along with his boys, got to meet over Facetime on Sunday.

"What were your thoughts when this went viral?" asked Dane.

"I think this is just kind of a hoot, my friends think this is a hoot. I'm the BBQ dad!" said Doug.

Doug is from Toronto, Canada which is about 33 hours away from Spokane. He's married, has two daughters and is a chief executive of a pharmacy.

But let's not forget the most important part. "I've been grilling for about 55 years," Doug said.

Dane asked some pretty serious questions to Doug, "What's your favorite cold one to crack?"

But the most important one above all? "Are you interested in the responsibility and the privilege of being the BBQ dad for us?" asked Dane.

"If you guys lived within a couple of hours, I would be there in a heartbeat!" said Doug.

Maybe one day they will all meet in person. Dane and the boys say they loved meeting Doug.

Doug says he's there for the boys anytime. "If nobody does come out there, I'd be happy to Skype with you and walk you through the drill," said Doug.

We love Doug!

So now the boys still need to find a BBQ dad. They say they have a vetting process they'll have to go through, since there's more than 70 applicants!