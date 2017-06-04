Wildfire Burning Near I-90 in Grant County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wildfire Burning Near I-90 in Grant County

Posted: Updated:
by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -

UPDATE 9:07PM - Eastbound I-90 has reopened at this time. No ETA as to when westbound will reopen.

BREAKING 8:45PM - I-90 is CLOSED due to a large wildfire burning near the highway. Between the Vantage Bridge (MP134) and MP154. Reports have the fire at an estimated 1,000 acres and growing. There are currently LEVEL 2 evacuations in place for Old Vantage Hwy Camp with police currently en-route to notify residents. The fire is burning mainly brush and grass at this time.

A LEVEL 2 evacuation means to be ready. This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the effected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moments notice.

