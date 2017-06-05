Bill Cosby sexual assault trial begins today - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bill Cosby sexual assault trial begins today

Posted: Updated:

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby (all times local):
    
8:40 a.m.
    
Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault trial.
    
The 79-year-old Cosby showed up at the Montgomery County courthouse at about 8:40 a.m. Monday amid a large media presence.
    
Cosby's life and legacy are on the line when his accuser takes the stand in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against the actor. The former college basketball manager says Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004.
    
Cosby says he had a romantic relationship with her. She will tell her story in public for the first time when she testifies.
    
Those involved in the case worry about duplicating the media frenzy that dominated O.J. Simpson's murder trial.
    
Cameras are banned in Pennsylvania courtrooms. The jury will be sequestered for the estimated two-week trial.
    
___
    
12:15 a.m.
    
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.
    
Cosby's image as a father and family man helped fuel his extraordinary, 50-year career in entertainment.
    
The 79-year-old actor's life and legacy are on the line when his accuser takes the stand. The former college basketball manager says Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004.
    
Cosby says he had a romantic relationship with her. She will tell her story in public for the first time when she testifies.
    
The suburban Philadelphia trial judge hopes to keep the media from dominating the case the way it did O.J. Simpson's 1995 murder trial.
    
Cameras are banned in Pennsylvania courtrooms. The jury will be sequestered for the estimated two-week trial.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford

    Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:20:56 GMT

    UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.

    >>

    UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.

    >>

  • Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Sunday, June 4 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-04 23:53:27 GMT
    Courtesy thelittlehoneybee.comCourtesy thelittlehoneybee.com

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

  • Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; suspect arrested

    Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; suspect arrested

    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-06-05 02:40:25 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Update: Spokane County deputies say they have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Airway Heights. Deputies say they have taken arrested 59-year-old Daniel T. Love for second degree murder. He has been transported to the Spokane County Jail where he will be booked for the charge.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Update: Spokane County deputies say they have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Airway Heights. Deputies say they have taken arrested 59-year-old Daniel T. Love for second degree murder. He has been transported to the Spokane County Jail where he will be booked for the charge.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:49:00 GMT

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

  • Sheriff: Orlando shooting was workplace violence; not terrorist related.

    Sheriff: Orlando shooting was workplace violence; not terrorist related.

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:14 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:14:23 GMT

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Sheriff: Shooting was workplace violence; not terrorist related.10:45 a.m. Gov. Rick Scott has issued a statement after a shooting with multiple victims asking "all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence."

    >>

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Sheriff: Shooting was workplace violence; not terrorist related.10:45 a.m. Gov. Rick Scott has issued a statement after a shooting with multiple victims asking "all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence."

    >>

  • Are you ready? Hank Williams Jr. returning to 'MNF'

    Are you ready? Hank Williams Jr. returning to 'MNF'

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:10:56 GMT

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hank Williams Jr. is bringing his rowdy friends back to "Monday Night Football" six years after ESPN dropped the country singer for his comments about President Barack Obama. ESPN says a new version of Williams' longtime "MNF" theme and its "Are you ready for some football?" catchphrase will debut before the first regular-season Monday night game - a Sept. 11 matchup.

    >>

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hank Williams Jr. is bringing his rowdy friends back to "Monday Night Football" six years after ESPN dropped the country singer for his comments about President Barack Obama. ESPN says a new version of Williams' longtime "MNF" theme and its "Are you ready for some football?" catchphrase will debut before the first regular-season Monday night game - a Sept. 11 matchup.

    >>
    •   