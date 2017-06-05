Sheriff: Orlando shooting was workplace violence; not terrorist - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sheriff: Orlando shooting was workplace violence; not terrorist related.

Posted: Updated:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 

11:00 a.m.

Sheriff: Shooting was workplace violence; not terrorist related.

10:45 a.m.
    
Gov. Rick Scott has issued a statement after a shooting with multiple victims asking "all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence."
    
In his statement Monday, Scott says the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. And he says he and his wife, Ann, are praying for the families who lost loved ones in the shooting reported about 8 a.m. Monday.
    
Scott's comments about the Orlando area's challenges were in reference to the shooting on June 12, 2016, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. The gay nightclub was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
    
Monday's shooting at the company that makes awnings for recreational vehicles happened in Orange County near Orlando.
    
___
    
10:30 a.m.
    
The focus of the police investigation into a fatal shooting with multiple victims is a business that makes awnings for recreational vehicles.
    
Orange County Sheriff's deputies were zeroing in Monday morning on the Fiamma Inc. business in an industrial park in Orlando, Florida.
    
The company says on its website that it is one of the largest manufacturers of awnings for camper vans, motor coaches and sports utility vehicles.
    
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to give a briefing. Officials said there were multiple fatalities and that situation is contained.
    
___
    
10:15 a.m.
    
Witness accounts are beginning to emerge from a multiple shooting inside a business in an industrial park in the Orlando area.
    
The Associated Press talked with Shelley Adams, whose sister, Sheila McIntrye, works for the company and was in the bathroom when shots rang out.
    
McIntyre is safe with police now but she called her sister during the shooting, and she was very upset.
    
She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead."
    
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to give a briefing. Officials said there were multiple fatalities and that situation is contained.
    
___
    
10:10 a.m.
    
The FBI is joining the investigation into a multiple shooting in an industrial park in the Orlando area.
    
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was expected to give a briefing Monday about what happened at the warehouse in an industrial area of east Orlando.
    
The sheriff's office says there are multiple fatalities. Officials haven't said how many, but they do say that the situation is contained.
    
Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.
    
No further details were immediately available.
    
__
    
9:25 a.m.
    
Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.
    
On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate."
    
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to make a statement soon.
    
Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.
    
No further details were immediately available.

