Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighborPosted: Updated:
Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford
UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.>>
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; suspect arrested
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Update: Spokane County deputies say they have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Airway Heights. Deputies say they have taken arrested 59-year-old Daniel T. Love for second degree murder. He has been transported to the Spokane County Jail where he will be booked for the charge.>>
Photo of man mowing lawn with tornado in background goes viral
THREE HILLS, Alberta - A photo of a Canadian man mowing his lawn with a tornado behind him is causing a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels took the photo of her husband, Theunis, on Friday. A tornado passed by their home in Three Hills, Alberta. No injuries were reported from the tornado, but there were reports of downed trees and damaged houses.>>
Man whose picture used in BBQ dad ad talks being a viral sensation
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a post for a BBQ dad. A group of Spokane boys set out to find a dad for their end of the year school party. Their post got so many responses from when we first did the story on Friday, that dads from Virginia and even Germany have reached out to the boys wanting to be their BBQ dad. However, there will truly only be one BBQ dad. The one who is actually in the post!>>
Spokane woman searching for stolen skateboard with sentimental value
SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you seen this skateboard? This was stolen out of a woman’s truck early Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. This might not seem like it’s very important, but for this woman, the board means everything. Surveillance video shows a man rummaging through Patri Larese’s car. “He took a bucket full of emergency things that we use,” she says.>>
Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
Sheriff: Orlando shooting was workplace violence; not terrorist related.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Sheriff: Shooting was workplace violence; not terrorist related.10:45 a.m. Gov. Rick Scott has issued a statement after a shooting with multiple victims asking "all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence.">>
Are you ready? Hank Williams Jr. returning to 'MNF'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hank Williams Jr. is bringing his rowdy friends back to "Monday Night Football" six years after ESPN dropped the country singer for his comments about President Barack Obama. ESPN says a new version of Williams' longtime "MNF" theme and its "Are you ready for some football?" catchphrase will debut before the first regular-season Monday night game - a Sept. 11 matchup.>>
Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford
UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.>>
Bill Cosby sexual assault trial begins today
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault trial. The 79-year-old Cosby showed up at the Montgomery County courthouse at about 8:40 a.m. Monday amid a large media presence. Cosby's life and legacy are on the line when his accuser takes the stand ...>>
Wildfire Burning Near I-90 in Grant County
BREAKING Grant County, WA - I-90 is closed due to a large wildfire burning near the highway. Between the Vantage Bridge (MP134) and MP154. Reports have the fire at an estimated 1,000 acres and growing. There are currently LEVEL 2 evacuations in place for Old Vantage Hwy Camp with police currently en-route to notify residents. The fire is burning mainly brush and grass at this time.>>
Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; suspect arrested
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Update: Spokane County deputies say they have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Airway Heights. Deputies say they have taken arrested 59-year-old Daniel T. Love for second degree murder. He has been transported to the Spokane County Jail where he will be booked for the charge.>>
Man whose picture used in BBQ dad ad talks being a viral sensation
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a post for a BBQ dad. A group of Spokane boys set out to find a dad for their end of the year school party. Their post got so many responses from when we first did the story on Friday, that dads from Virginia and even Germany have reached out to the boys wanting to be their BBQ dad. However, there will truly only be one BBQ dad. The one who is actually in the post!>>
Spokane woman searching for stolen skateboard with sentimental value
SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you seen this skateboard? This was stolen out of a woman’s truck early Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. This might not seem like it’s very important, but for this woman, the board means everything. Surveillance video shows a man rummaging through Patri Larese’s car. “He took a bucket full of emergency things that we use,” she says.>>
Spokane Valley SWAT standoff ends peacefully
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies in Spokane Valley say a tense SWAT standoff ended peacefully Saturday. A 27-year-old man with warrants for his arrest was persuaded to surrender and taken into custody for second degree robbery charges and the active felony warrants. Spokane Valley Deputy Glenn Hinckley responded to a call of vehicle theft reported in the area of 1520 N Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
